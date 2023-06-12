Anu Malik on comparisons between Bollywood and the Southern film industry: I don’t think…





Anu Malik recently spoke about the comparison between the Southern film industry and Bollywood. In an interview with YEARS, he discussed the reasons for the box office success of Southern films and the connection that audiences seem to have with them. The singer recognized the exceptional talents present in the southern film industry, including producers, composers and singers. Malik praised their unwavering commitment to punctuality and their ability to consistently deliver high quality work. He attributed the success of Southern films to the combination of these talented people and the presence of well-crafted storylines that resonate with audiences. While acknowledging the achievements of the Southern film industry, the Chamma Chamma The singer stressed that Bollywood’s contributions to Indian cinema should not be overlooked. He highlighted the many blockbuster films produced in Hindi cinema including hits like Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Additionally, he pointed to the positive reception of niche films available on OTT platforms like Netflix, which have grown in popularity despite not always being widely recognized. Malik expressed his admiration for the work of up-and-coming directors and shared his excitement for a remarkable script he recently encountered. However, he denied giving any more information about it. “Comparing the Southern film industry to Bollywood is useless” (Anu Malik thinks the success of films from the South is a positive sign for the entire film industry. | Image: ANI) In the same interview, Anu Malik said that there is no need to compare Southern film industry and Bollywood. He viewed the success of Southern films as a positive sign for the entire film industry. Malik pointed out that there is not much difference between the two industries and cited examples where his compositions, such as Chamma Chamma, have been appreciated internationally. He pointed out that good tunes and quality content are universally appreciated and transcend geographical boundaries. Looking ahead, Malik expressed his optimism about the future of the Hindi film industry. He believed that the continued production of impactful films, combined with the talents of emerging filmmakers, would lead to positive change. While acknowledging the challenges Bollywood faced, he firmly believed that the potential for success in the industry would be realized in due time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/music/anu-malik-on-comparisons-between-bollywood-and-the-south-film-industry-i-dont-believe-dot-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos