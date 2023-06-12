Colorado Officials Investigate Elder Abuse Allegations Involving Actor John Amos – Orange County Register





Colorado authorities are investigating elder abuse allegations involving 83-year-old actor John Amos, who has lived near the mountain town of Westcliffe for years. THE Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case, with the sheriff of Custer county. Amos resides in a modest paneled house in the northeast of the city. THE Custer County Sheriff’s Office is the leader. We only help them. This is an ongoing investigation, CBI spokeswoman Lisa Kohlbrenner confirmed Friday. She said Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith asked the offices for help on May 15. Smith confirmed in a news release on Friday that local authorities had received reports that Amos may have been the victim of a crime. We are thoroughly investigating this allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Human Services, Smith said. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his lawyer. Amos was in a Tennessee hospital as a patient. The people of Westcliffe said they were praying for him. We really want him to get better. We were so lucky to have him in our community,” county spokeswoman Jennifer Kriegh said. Longtime friend Les Franklin of Denver, who previously managed Amos as an actor from 1970 to 1972, said he spoke to him this week by phone. He’s fine now. The doctor says he is fine. He was in very bad shape when he got there, Franklin said, praising Westcliffe friends for taking Amos to doctors in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. Although Amos is interested in acting, he has also relied on artificial oxygen in recent years. Franklin said Amos could now move to New Jersey, where he grew up as the son of an auto mechanic, to receive closer care. He needs round-the-clock care, he said. He liked to sit on the porch of this house looking at the Sangre de Cristo mountains. He liked it. He liked the people around Westcliffe. They were all nice to him and hugged him. There is not a single person at Westcliffe who has ever abused John, Franklin said. A girl went public with accusations that he had been abused, but Amos reportedly dismissed that, according to reports in several entertainment-oriented publications. A prolific actor who played adult Kunta Kinte in the 1977 miniseries Roots and later starred in American Dad and Good Times, Amos once had homes in California and New Jersey, but has lived for about six years in the Colorado. Decades ago, he played football at Colorado State University and earned a degree in sociology, then signed with the Denver Broncos and briefly played professional football with other teams in the 1960s before moving on. start his acting career.

