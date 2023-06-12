Netanyahu trial gets Hollywood mention from political rival





Israeli political opposition leader Yair Lapid testified Monday in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long corruption trial, recounting how Netanyahu pressured him nearly a decade ago to back tax breaks in favor of an influential Israeli film producer. The lawsuit is just a small part of a year-long lawsuit in which Netanyahu is accused of granting political favors to several businessmen and media moguls in exchange for expensive gifts and money. positive media coverage, accusations he denies. The appearance of Mr. Lapid, once a colleague of Mr. Netanyahus and now his nemesis, has enlivened a slow legal process that has largely relegated itself to the background of Israeli public life since it began to much fanfare. more than three years ago. Mr. Lapid served as prime minister for several months last year, before losing power to Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, in December.

Mr. Lapid testified briefly to two short conversations with Mr. Netanyahu in 2013 and 2014, when he was Mr. Netanyahu’s finance minister in a coalition government. Mr. Lapid said that Mr. Netanyahu had twice raised the possibility of extending tax exemptions to Israeli citizens who had returned to the country after living abroad, a mechanism which Mr. Lapid opposed. The extension would have benefited Arnon Milchan, producer of dozens of major Hollywood films including Fight Club and Pretty Woman. Prosecutors say Mr. Milchan offered Mr. Netanyahu’s family expensive gifts, including cigars and champagne, in exchange for political favors. According to Lapid, Netanyahu twice described the tax exemption as good law. But Mr. Netanyahu did not pursue the matter beyond those two exchanges, Mr. Lapid said. The Prime Minister gave the impression that he just wanted to make the gesture of asking about it so he could tell Mr Milchan he had tried, Mr Lapid added. The whole issue was marginal in real time, Lapid said, according to Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster. It’s hard to remember all the details.

The trial began in 2020 and will most likely not depend on Mr. Lapids’ evidence: it is expected to last several more years and include several other charges. Among other allegations, prosecutors accuse Mr. Netanyahu of promising to pursue legislation that would create unfavorable trading conditions for a newspaper owned by Sheldon Adelson, a billionaire supporter of Mr. Netanyahu and President Donald J. Trump, in exchange for positive coverage from one of the competing newspapers.

Many Israelis have disconnected from day-to-day debates, with many having already made up their minds about Mr Netanyahu. His supporters see the trial as a made-up effort to delegitimize an elected prime minister, while his critics say it should disqualify him from office. But regardless of its outcome, the trial has already caused unusual political instability. He has divided Israeli society almost equally between supporters and critics of Mr. Netanyahu, making it difficult for Mr. Netanyahu or opponents like Mr. Lapid to secure a stable majority in parliament. This caused the premature collapse of several successive governments, resulting in five elections in less than four years. The trial is also at the center of an ongoing dispute over the future of Israeli justice. Mr Netanyahus’ coalition is seeking to overhaul the judicial system, giving the government greater control over the selection of Supreme Court justices and diminishing the courts’ power over parliament. Mr Netanyahu says the overhaul is necessary to reduce the influence of unelected judges over elected lawmakers, but his critics fear the plan could ultimately allow him to end his trial. Mr Netanyahu denies any such intention. Mr. Lapid’s appearance highlighted the nuances beneath the surface of Israeli politics: Although he now seeks Mr. Netanyahu’s political downfall, Mr. Lapid was once his political ally and socialized with and briefly worked for Mr. Milchan. In cross-examination, Mr. Lapid recounted how he interviewed Mr. Milchan in the 1990s, during his previous career as a journalist, and even joined Mr. Milchan’s production company for several months.

We remained friends after that, Mr. Lapid said, according to Kan. When he came to Israel, we met for dinners. He is a charming man and I liked him. But that friendship did not extend to helping Mr. Milchan with his taxes, Mr. Lapid said. Gabby Sobelman contributed reporting from Rehovot, Israel, and Myra Noveck of Jerusalem.

