Sayani Gupta: Bollywood’s inner circle is tightly knit, fairly impermeable and impossible to enter | Hindi Movie News





Over the past decade, Sayani Gupta worked with a range of filmmakers and had various roles in films like Fan, Margarita With A Straw, Jolly LLB 2, Pagglait , section 15 and others. The actress says the industry is changing for the better, but cliques still exist and every outsider needs to find a way around them. However, Sayani, who was seen in the popular web series Four more shots please !, believes that OTT has been a game-changer for actors like her.

The inner circle is very well knitted, quite waterproof and impossible to penetrate. One or two can do it, but the core is still very dense and even if you get close to it, you just can’t get inside, Sayani said.

The actress who has worked in films with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and others, thinks there is nothing wrong with that and generally everyone is really sweet and warm. Friends who are older actors who have been in the industry for 20-25 years have told me that the system is such that they will never let you in. I don’t know how true that is for others, but for me it’s kinda true. There is nothing wrong or right with that. That’s just how things are. But having said that, I don’t think it really matters in terms of good work.

Sayani thinks several factors come into play when it comes to getting a big break here and for someone who doesn’t know the right people, it’s tough. It’s just a lot harder for outsiders to get in. Everything in this industry is based on contacts and how many people you know. Sure, talent and merit matter, but so do other factors like how many rooms you can get into and how many people are raving about you. There are actually too many factors. I only realize all of this over time, and through my friends and the experiences of other people here.

The Hindi film industry has changed over the years and with the phenomenal rise of OTT, this change has become quite apparent. Sayani agrees, yes there has been a change and OTT is a huge reason for that. Now, even with casting directors, things are simpler. Many things have changed for the better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/sayani-gupta-bollywoods-inner-circle-is-very-well-knit-quite-impermeable-and-impossible-to-enter/articleshow/100939758.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

