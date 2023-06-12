Black Panther 2 Actor Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Allegations | Movies





Tenoch Huerta, who plays a prominent villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has denied sexual assault allegations made against him on social media by musician and activist Mara Elena Ros. In a statement sent to Variety and posted on his Instagram, the Mexican actor, better known as native/rival superhero Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, called Ros claims false and unsubstantiated, saying I can no longer leave it unchallenged. About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months, Huerta said. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout this relationship, there has been a relationship of love, warmth and mutual support. After the end, however, Elena began to distort our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends. Huerta said he hired a legal team a few months ago to take the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great harm and damage, he continued. While I am by no means perfect, I know these claims are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I must challenge claims that are both false and offensive. Ros, a professional saxophonist, accused Huerta of sexual assault in several tweet in recent days, in which she called him a sexual predator. She became a anti-femicide activist after she was permanently maimed in a 2019 acid attack staged by her ex-boyfriend, an influential politician in Mexico. Marvel has not confirmed if Huerta will reprise his role as Namor in future Black Panther films. Huerta isn’t the first high-profile Marvel actor to be publicly accused of sexual assault; In March, Jonathan Majors, who was set to become a preeminent Marvel villain following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was charged with assault and harassment after police responded to a call to 911 regarding a domestic dispute in Manhattan. At the time of his arrest, his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, claimed Majors was likely the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows and said the victim was having an emotional breakdown. Chaudhry then published text messages intended to prove Majors’ innocence, although many defenders considered them to be consistent with the words and behavior of victims of domestic violence. The following month, Majors was dropped by its PR team and management. His future with Marvel remains uncertain. Huerta added in his statement: I am deeply grateful to my family and those who have supported me and greatly appreciate anyone who is willing to look at the facts and think things through before rushing to a false and unfair conclusion. Huerta is also known for her roles in Narcos: Mexico and The Forever Purge. Information and support for anyone affected by issues of rape or sexual abuse is available from the following organisations. In the USA, Rain offers assistance at 800-656-4673. The UK, rape crisis offers assistance on 0808 500 2222. In Australia, assistance is available on 1800Respect (1800 737 732). Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html

