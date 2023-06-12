Entertainment
Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Acquire Golden Globes and HFPA Assets
Big changes are afoot for the Golden Globes now that Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge have acquired the awards assets of the non-profit Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which will close as the Globes franchise enters a new era.
The new owners will use the HFPA’s assets and cash to create the Golden Globe Foundation, which will continue the HFPA’s tradition of charitable giving. The awards are showing and the associated assets will now be part of the for-profit operations of Dick Clark Productions, which has long been allied with the HFPA for the award show. Exiting the HFPA from non-profit status will allow the Globes to pursue many more business opportunities than was possible under the HFPA.
Current HFPA president Helen Hoehne said the deal was approved by the association’s approximately 95 full-time members. Financial details of the exchange were not disclosed. Proceeds from the sale of HFPA to Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge will go to the Globes Foundation to improve its coffers for charitable donations.
“We are thrilled to complete this highly anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-driven organization to a commercial enterprise,” Hoehne said.
Boehly, which acquired Dick Clark Productions more than a decade ago, called the transaction “an important milestone” in the Globes’ 80-year history.
“My DCP partners and I are grateful to Helen and her team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, the establishment of a professional, safe and responsible environment, and the confidence of the new owners with a new direction for the Globes,” said Boehly, who is president of Eldridge.
“As curators of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue to create the most dynamic awards show on live television seen around the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO, President and Founder of Penske. Media and CEO of Dick Clark Productions. . “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and engage new and existing audiences to celebrate the best in TV and film.”
Variety parent company Penske Media owns Dick Clark Productions.
The HFPA was formed in 1943 out of several predecessor press clubs for expatriate journalists working in and covering Hollywood. Correspondents from Britain’s Daily Mail led the charge. The group split into two camps: the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association and the Foreign Press Association of Hollywood. The two were united under the HFPA banner in 1955.
The HFPA became a major player in Hollywood in the 1990s when it began raising tens of millions of dollars in licensing fees for the Golden Globe Awards each year, particularly after entering into a long-standing partnership with NBC. After that, the HFPA ramped up its charitable donations to Hollywood and causes related to the media industry. According to the HPFA, the organization has distributed more than $45 million to 70 charities over the past 26 years.
But the higher profile has also brought closer scrutiny of HFPA practices around pricing. Controversy over the group’s opaque activities and questionable behavior by some members over the years had boiled over for years, but the association went into full-blown crisis mode in 2021 when the Los Angeles Times reported that the organization had no black members, and he offered other unflattering details about the association’s handling of awards, including some instances where the HFPA paid members a fee for their participation in judging the Globes.
The Times exposure provoked a backlash against the Globes from Hollywood’s creative community. Influential personal publicists for top talent created a kind of coalition to pressure the HFPA to institute reforms. NBC backed out of airing the 2022 telecast, citing the storm surrounding the HFPA. Over the past two years, the HFPA has implemented a number of recommended steps such as hiring a dedicated diversity officer, and it has significantly expanded the Globes electorate, if not the makeup of the HFPA itself.
Earlier this year, the HFPA revealed that the assembled voting body for the 2024 contest will be a total of 310 journalists from outside the United States. This group, which includes all 95 current members of the HFPA, will remain in place for the next awards cycle.
In January, the Globes returned to NBC under a one-year licensing deal. Currently, Dick Clark Productions is buying the awards from network and streamer buyers to find a new TV home for the event that has become an important precursor to the Oscars. It also comes in a difficult environment for awards shows in general amid the industry’s transition to streaming and on-demand platforms. In recent years, the Academy of Country Music Awards have moved to Amazon Prime Video while Netflix has signed on to carry the SAG Awards from next year. Getting on-screen viewers in droves for live shows such as award shows is always a tough climb for streamers used to delivering on-demand content.
The decision to “cut” the HFPA, as described in the press release announcing the transaction, indicates that existing management and Dick Clark’s new regime saw a better way forward for the Globes in initiating the not-for-profit/for-profit split. .
