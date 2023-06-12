Entertainment
Bollywood is in a vacay mood!
BY OLIVIA SARKAR
New Delhi – When the temperature starts to soar, summer vacation is just what the doctor ordered. It’s the perfect time for celebrities to get away and travel. Here is a list of their favorite spots:
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor is spending the summer in celebrity favorite – London.
Rakul Preet Singh
Vitamin Sea for Rakul as she vacations in the Maldives, admitting she can’t stay away from the sun, sea and beach.
Shruti Hassan
Shruti Hassan travels alone in Kodaikanal to create unforgettable experiences – solo travel inspiration.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha relaxes in Edinburgh, the mountainous capital of Scotland.
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter breathes the English climate.
Vaani Kapoor and Raashi Khanna
After visiting Paris and participating in Paris Fashion Week, Vaani Kapoor and Raashi Khanna head to Amsterdam for the holidays.
neha dupia
Neha Dhupia gives us beach goals while vacationing in the Maldives with her family.
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu posted a collection of images from New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles on his Instagram page while on vacation in the United States with his sister Shagun Pannu (IANS)
