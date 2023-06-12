Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in Hera Pheri: Top 20 Bollywood Movies of All Time

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at Hera Pheri: Top 20 Bollywood Movies of All Time (Image credit: IMDb)

Subscribe to Notifications

Whether you are new to Indian cinema or just trying to start somewhere, here is a list of 20 essential Bollywood movies that have everything from drama, comedy, action, romance, history and warmth.

Top 20 Bollywood Movies of All Time

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

DDLJ defined romance for ’90s genres in more ways than one. It is one of the films that changed the landscape of Hindi cinema. Starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles, the film will go on to hold the title of best love story of all time.

Anand

“Babumushoi, life will always be long.” (Babumushoi, life should be memorable, not just long.) The iconic dialogue has become a life motto for many. Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan stayed with people long after they left theaters in 1971.

Hera Phéri

Released in 2000, Hera Pheri features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as well as Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The film is directed by Neeraj Vora. To be honest, when it comes to Bollywood, we haven’t seen a comedy like this in a long, long time.

Taare Zameen By

Taare Zameen By, written by Amol Gupte and directed by Aamir Khan, is undoubtedly one of the best films made in Hindi cinema. Even 16 years after its release, this film is still as relevant today as it was then.

Deewar

The 1975 film was such a hit that it eventually became one of the classics and won numerous Filmfare Awards. If that’s not iconic, then we don’t know what is.

barfi

Anurag Basu’s blockbuster stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film was nominated for India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination for the 85th Academy Awards. Apart from this, Barfi has won several awards and nominations from various award ceremonies across India.

Rank of Basanti

The classic, iconic! Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, gave our country’s youth and the film industry new voices. The film was an immediate success and a reminder of our ability to influence social change. It wasn’t a mainstream dance drama, mainstream movie, or even an “art” movie. We had never seen anything like it before.

Munna Bhai MBBS

13 years ago, Raju Hirani brought us the cutest villain. Munna Bhai MBBS not only introduced a versatile director to the world, but he also helped the careers of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in a much needed way. Without forgetting the performance of Boman Irani in the role of Dr. J. Asthana!

Swades

Back then, we were captivated by the stories of Bollywood movies because they had the power to speak to our souls. Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades story, which gave Indian cinema a splendor we can still cherish, is one such timeless example. The film stars King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Guru

The path of a business tycoon is followed in the rags-to-riches drama Guru, directed by Mani Ratnam in 2007. One of the best films ever made in India was the underdog story of Gurukant Desai, starred by Abhishek Bachchan, with a superb cast, outstanding performances and an intriguing story.

Series

The magic of this movie will never fade! When the film hit theaters, Silsila took over the box office in no time and became one of Yash Chopra’s classics. With Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles, Silsila redefined romance.

Pink

Movies like Pink aren’t just for entertainment; they also serve as a type of education for people who know nothing about respecting a woman’s choice at a time when women’s safety and equality are still under threat.

thappad

One of the best movies released a few years ago was Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It offers the ideal refutation of the patriarchy, is a must-watch that features outstanding performances from every member of the main ensemble, and a compelling, current, and unique plot.

Garden

This family drama has been etched in our heartstrings since its theatrical release. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles, the film was released in 2003.

Udaan

One of the most brilliant movies we’ve seen. This debut film by Vikramaditya Motwane revolves around the story of a 17-year-old boy who is expelled from a boarding school and ends up in the same house as his emotionally and physically abusive alcoholic father.

Dil Chahta Hai

The hit Hindi film Dil Chahta Hai stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, and the film has become cult in Indian cinema history.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do directed by Zoya Akhtar, also starred Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film revolves around a wealthy upper-class family whose outward appearance of happiness crumbles when they go on vacation to mark their parents’ 30th wedding anniversary.

stories

Starring Vidya Balan is a 2012 Indian Hindi thriller film co-written, co-produced and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Everyone should see this movie once in their life.

Gol Maal

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s best-known comedies challenged twin brothers and the mistaken identities of Bollywood clichés with elan and featured Amol Palekar as the common hero. Instead of taking on 15 villains, this improvised hero on real-life scenarios lied to get what he wanted and often dug himself deeper.