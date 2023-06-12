Golden Globes sold to Dick Clark Productions as Hollywood Foreign Press Association closes





The Hollywood Foreign Press Associationthe enigmatic and controversial organization that ran the Golden Globe Awards since 1944 closed its doors and sold the assets, properties and rights to the awards to Dick Clark Productions. “We are thrilled to complete this highly anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-driven organization to a commercial enterprise,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. The 2024 Golden Globes will still happen, but now with Dick Clark Productions – which also produces The American Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more – at the helm. “Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” said Todd Boehly, chairman of Eldridge, which along with Penske Media owns DCP. “My DCP partners and I are grateful to Helen and her team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, the establishment of a professional, safe and responsible environment; and the confidence of new ownership with new management for the Globes. The HFPA was criticized in 2021 for the lack of diversity in its membership when it was revealed that it had had no black members for two decades. NBC did not broadcast the 2022 Globes, but the HFPA made changes to its bylaws, banning members from accepting gifts and removing the membership cap, which added 21 new voting members, six of whom are black . The 2023 awards were televised, but a dark cloud still hung over the ceremony, with many actors, producers and directors boycotting. Dick Clark Productions also announced the launch of the Golden Globe Foundation, which “will continue the legacy of HPFA’s history of entertainment-related charitable giving.”

