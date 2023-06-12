‘Good Times’ actor John Amos hospitalized over abuse allegations





Actor John Amos is receiving medical treatment in Tennessee after Colorado officials confirmed the ‘Good Times’ actor “may be a victim of a crime.” “We take felony allegations very seriously,” the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “We can confirm that an allegation has been made to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Amos may be the victim of a crime.” MOTLEY CRUE DIRECTOR SAYS MICK MARS IS A VICTIM OF ELDERLY ABUSE AMID TOUR DISPUTE They added, “We are thoroughly investigating this allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney.” Amos’ daughter Shannon first said her 83-year-old father had been the victim of “elder abuse” and “financial abuse” in a lengthy Instagram post. GOOD TIME ACTOR JIMMIE WALKER SAYS CANCEL CULTURE WILL BE REALLY HARD ON COMEDY IN YEARS TO COME She also wrote that she received a call from her father on May 14 in which he said he was “hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee in immense pain.” Reaching him, Shannon wrote, “The ICU revealed his life was hanging by a thread.” APP USERS CLICK HERE TO INSTAGRAM POST “Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been a strong supporter of our community and this Sheriff’s Office,” the statement read. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Sheriffs did not provide additional details or comment on the ongoing criminal investigation. “Although Colorado’s revised statutes do not have a specific charge titled ‘elder abuse,’ there are other underlying crimes in Colorado that would be commonly perpetrated,” the sheriff’s office noted. Criminal negligence, assault, robbery, theft, caretaker negligence, sexual assault and exploitation were cited as examples of crimes. “In addition, there is an improvement in sentencing for certain crimes against victims aged 70 or over,” the statement said. “We wish to send our best wishes to Mr. Amos and hope that he recovers quickly.” Amos starred as James Evans Sr. on “Good Times” and also had regular roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Hunter,” “The West Wing,” and “Men in Trees.” He has three projects in the works, including “The Last Rifleman” with Pierce Brosnan and “Capture the Flag” with Dick Van Dyke, Louis Gossett Jr. and Barry Corbin. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/good-times-actor-john-amos-hospitalized-amid-abuse-allegations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos