The Golden Globes are sold out and Hollywood’s foreign press is gone





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of foreign entertainment journalists who despite frequent missteps made the Golden Globe Awards a landmark event, died Monday after a series of scandals. It was 80. The end of the beleaguered HFPA was announced after California officials agreed to a complicated reorganization plan that will allow the Golden Globe Awards to continue. Eldridge Industries, a holding company owned by billionaire investor Todd Boehly, and Dick Clark Productions, part of Penske Media, have agreed to buy the assets of foreign press associations Golden Globe for an undisclosed price. Proceeds will go to a new non-profit organization, the Golden Globe Foundation, which will continue the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts; he has donated over $50 million to entertainment-related charities over the past three decades. According to a spokesperson for Eldridge, members of the foreign press association, mostly freelance entertainment journalists, will become employees of an as-yet-unnamed for-profit entity that will attempt to develop the Golden Globes as a brand. Former members (there are less than 100) will earn $75,000 a year for five years, with duties that include watching movies and TV shows and voting for prizes; and producing promotional materials, including writing articles for a Golden Globes website. It was unclear if the members could continue to do freelance work (mostly celebrity interviews) for overseas publications.

The Los Angeles Times discovered in 2021 that the HFPA had no black members, sparking an entertainment industry outcry that led NBC to cancel the 2022 Globes telecast. The ceremony returned to NBC in January as part of a deal one year. Eldridge and Dick Clark Productions, which has produced the Globes telecast for decades, have since been looking for a new broadcast network or streaming service partner. The 81st Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for January 7. In a statement, Boehly called the dissolution of the HFPA an important milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes. He thanked former Associations chair Helen Hoehne for helping push through reforms, including a strong approach to governance that had helped professionalize an awards entity long known for infighting and scandal. We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand, Jay Penske, chief executive of Penske Media, said in a statement. The association of the foreign press has long been considered unserious and slippery. In the late 1960s, the Federal Communications Commission temporarily took the Globes off the air, saying it misled the public about how winners were determined. In the 1990s and 2000s, Harvey Weinstein, the since-imprisoned co-founder of Miramax, manipulated the organization in ways big and small, with expensive freebies and special access to stars and his own time, at one time where the other studio heads could barely hide their derision. . He has often been rewarded with an impressive number of nominations. Hollywood stopped turning a blind eye to organizational failings in 2021, after the 2020 murder of George Floyd in police custody sparked a national conversation about racism and inequality. More than 100 publicists have closed ranks, refusing to make stars available for Golden Globe appearances and contributing to NBC’s cancellation of the 2022 TV broadcast.

