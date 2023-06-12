Namor MCU actor Tenoch Huerta releases statement on sexual assault allegation





Following the sexual assault allegations made against him, actor Tenoch Huerta released a statement denying the allegations. Over the weekend, musician Mara Elena Ros took to social media to claim Huerta sexually assaulted her, calling him a rapist and sexual predator. In a thread, Ros said it was very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a globally loved sexual predator for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta. She also took aim at the activist organization Poder Prieto, which she said was protecting Huerta after the group (which she worked for in the past) shared a podcast featuring her. It’s very hard to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta

Charming on the surface, the big hallmark of a narcissist + a healthy dose of victimhood. ?????? ?I?? ? (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023 In a statement to Variety, Huerta denied these claims, calling them false and completely unfounded. The actor also said he won’t let the claims go unchallenged any longer. About a year ago, I went out with Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest, Huerta said in his statement. And throughout this relationship, there has been a relationship of love, warmth and mutual support. After the end, however, Elena began to distort our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends. Huerta said that after their breakup, he hired a legal team to take the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great harm and damage. While the actor says he’s by no means perfect, he calls the claims false, but also says he will work to improve while challenging the claims. While I am by no means perfect, I know these claims are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I must challenge claims that are both false and offensive. I am deeply grateful to my family and people who have supported me and greatly appreciate anyone who is willing to look at the facts and think things through before rushing to a false and unfair conclusion. Huerta became a superstar in his portrayal of Namor in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor has also appeared in Narcos: Mexico, as well as a litany of films and television series in Mexico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.comingsoon.net/movies/news/1295363-namor-mcu-actor-tenoch-huerta-issues-statement-sexual-assault-allegation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos