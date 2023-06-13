Why Two Top Hollywood Moonlight Showrunners As McGuffin Hunters

Ryan Condal (House of the Dragon), left, and David Mandel (Veep), right, author/prop interview … [+] collector Lee Unkrich for their prop collecting podcast “The Stuff that Dreams Are Made Of”. Courtesy of David Mandel

In the language of Hollywood screenwriters, a McGuffin is a mysterious object of desire that drives the plot and the motivations of the characters who tirelessly try to find him: think of the Maltese Falcon or the Lost Ark. But it turns out the hunt for McGuffins isn’t just the fictional protagonists’ concern. People in the real world spend countless hours and tens of millions of dollars chasing everything from Dorothys’ ruby ​​slippers to Thanoss Infinity Gauntlet to the movie’s Maltese Falcon statue, and two of the showrunners’ most popular of the TV are leading the charge.

Ryan Condal, HBO Executive Producer Dragon Houseand David Mandel, whose credits include Seinfeld, Veep and the current HBO hit White House Plumbersare both longtime members of the tight-knit community of accessory collectors and co-hosts of the most popular hobby podcast, The things that dreams are made of (whose title is based on a line of The Maltese Falcon).

This month they are strategizing on a upcoming auction movie and TV memorabilia set June 28-30 at Propstore, is set to fetch more than $12 million for McGuffins as gorgeous as Carrie Fishers’ Princess Leia formal dress from Star Wars Episode IV: A New HopePeter Quills’ (Chris Pratt) Star-Lord light-up helmet from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Kevin Costners’ autographed baseball glove from the 1989 classic field of dreams.

These kinds of high-profile auctions are starting to draw attention to an area of ​​collectibles that has remained mostly in the shadows, but has recently seen a huge surge in dollars and activity as collectors shell out hundreds to hundreds of thousands of dollars for an opportunity to own a piece of movie history and their own childhood.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Producer/showrunner Ryan Condal (House of the Dragon). Courtesy of Ryan Condal

When I was a kid, I loved movies. I’m just obsessed with them, Condal said in a phone interview. And I was also a collector of things like comic books and baseball cards. Once I became an adult with a small disposable income, it became an obsession to own these physical objects, artifacts from movies that I loved.

Mandel, who also has a collection of museum-quality comic book illustrations and Star Wars memorabilia, told a similar origin story. When I came to Hollywood and started working steadily [on Seinfeld], I also lived very cheaply, so I started buying up all the toys, comics and fun stuff from my childhood. Eventually, toy collecting led to wanting to own the real things. I won a phone auction for an authentic Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet that at the time I bought it was surprisingly affordable, and from there I was hooked.

While everyday people might consider owning a prop, costume or artifact from a favorite movie as a way to capture some of Hollywood’s glamor and mystery in their own home, even industry professionals who know how sausage is made are not immune to looks. Condal, who is producing a big-budget sword and sorcery epic and coordinating the efforts of the production’s prop armies and craftsmen, says his most prized possession is an actual sword used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. from 1982 Conan the Barbarian.

A sword used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Conan the Barbarian (1982), from Ryan’s collection … [+] Condal. Ryan Condal

A big part of the collection is how it holds up a mirror to your childhood. It helps me separate the reality of what I do every day for a living, which I love, and the innocent, more magical, childlike memories of the movies that inspired me, he said.

I’ll just point out that’s a nice thing to say, especially when you’re working on a show with really cool swords and armor, Mandel said. I am unfortunately traveling in the [fictional] worlds of apartments, white houses and New York houses in the 70s, where the accessories kinda suck. I mean, they’re well made. But I have a living room full of Lincoln busts from the Selinas White House. I’m not sure any of them are screaming it’s a memory.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 19: David Mandel attends HBO’s ‘White House Plumbers’ Special Screening at … [+] US Navy Memorial Theater April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for HBO) Getty Images for HBO

Mandel says knowing how creative, resourceful and hardworking prop artisans can be while on set only heightens his appreciation for the objects they create and gives him insight into the flaws and imperfections typical of this type of collectibles. Unlike other types of collectors who fetishize mint condition and new items, accessories fans love how the knick-knacks, dents and stains on their collectibles speak to the unique situation of being a part of their collection. t a real production, intimately evocative of these magical sur-moments of the screen.

Both Condal and Mandel are hobby evangelists, but they are also wary that rising auction prices are attracting speculators. The pandemic drove up the prices of all kinds of collectibles because people had all that money and nothing to spend it on, Mandel said. Bigger auction houses like Heritage, Sothebys and Bonhams are starting to get into it, trying to move collectors into this new area. There’s a world of trophy hunters out there who are going to be intrigued by owning this thing no one else has. For example, I think something like Costners field of dreams glove is something you could easily see in a Wall Street guy’s office.

The fedora, leather jacket and whip used by Harrison Ford in “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, only one … [+] part of David Mandel’s extensive accessories collection. david mandel

One thing that stands in contrast to the type of massive financialization seen recently in the comic book and collectible card markets is the lack of a third-party certifying company and the lack of a condition rating scale. Instead, because movie props are almost always bespoke and difficult to assign an objective value, the market is driven by the whims of individual enthusiasts and the competitive juices of auction bidders.

It’s still pretty niche because the barriers to entry are so high, Condal said. Not the costs of the items, because collectors can find cool stuff in almost any price range, but just the knowledge and amount of investigation and research you need to understand a piece and what goes into its value. .

He says one of the reasons they started the podcast, besides the ability to chat with each other and edit their own collections, is to increase access to this arcane knowledge so more people can feel at home. comfortable. When my manager came to me during the pandemic and told me I should do a podcast because podcasts were this big new thing, I don’t think that’s what he had in mind, Condal said. He probably wanted me to make one that made money.