Entertainment
Why Two Top Hollywood Moonlight Showrunners As McGuffin Hunters
In the language of Hollywood screenwriters, a McGuffin is a mysterious object of desire that drives the plot and the motivations of the characters who tirelessly try to find him: think of the Maltese Falcon or the Lost Ark. But it turns out the hunt for McGuffins isn’t just the fictional protagonists’ concern. People in the real world spend countless hours and tens of millions of dollars chasing everything from Dorothys’ ruby slippers to Thanoss Infinity Gauntlet to the movie’s Maltese Falcon statue, and two of the showrunners’ most popular of the TV are leading the charge.
Ryan Condal, HBO Executive Producer Dragon Houseand David Mandel, whose credits include Seinfeld, Veep and the current HBO hit White House Plumbersare both longtime members of the tight-knit community of accessory collectors and co-hosts of the most popular hobby podcast, The things that dreams are made of (whose title is based on a line of The Maltese Falcon).
This month they are strategizing on a upcoming auction movie and TV memorabilia set June 28-30 at Propstore, is set to fetch more than $12 million for McGuffins as gorgeous as Carrie Fishers’ Princess Leia formal dress from Star Wars Episode IV: A New HopePeter Quills’ (Chris Pratt) Star-Lord light-up helmet from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Kevin Costners’ autographed baseball glove from the 1989 classic field of dreams.
These kinds of high-profile auctions are starting to draw attention to an area of collectibles that has remained mostly in the shadows, but has recently seen a huge surge in dollars and activity as collectors shell out hundreds to hundreds of thousands of dollars for an opportunity to own a piece of movie history and their own childhood.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
When I was a kid, I loved movies. I’m just obsessed with them, Condal said in a phone interview. And I was also a collector of things like comic books and baseball cards. Once I became an adult with a small disposable income, it became an obsession to own these physical objects, artifacts from movies that I loved.
Mandel, who also has a collection of museum-quality comic book illustrations and Star Wars memorabilia, told a similar origin story. When I came to Hollywood and started working steadily [on Seinfeld], I also lived very cheaply, so I started buying up all the toys, comics and fun stuff from my childhood. Eventually, toy collecting led to wanting to own the real things. I won a phone auction for an authentic Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet that at the time I bought it was surprisingly affordable, and from there I was hooked.
While everyday people might consider owning a prop, costume or artifact from a favorite movie as a way to capture some of Hollywood’s glamor and mystery in their own home, even industry professionals who know how sausage is made are not immune to looks. Condal, who is producing a big-budget sword and sorcery epic and coordinating the efforts of the production’s prop armies and craftsmen, says his most prized possession is an actual sword used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. from 1982 Conan the Barbarian.
A big part of the collection is how it holds up a mirror to your childhood. It helps me separate the reality of what I do every day for a living, which I love, and the innocent, more magical, childlike memories of the movies that inspired me, he said.
I’ll just point out that’s a nice thing to say, especially when you’re working on a show with really cool swords and armor, Mandel said. I am unfortunately traveling in the [fictional] worlds of apartments, white houses and New York houses in the 70s, where the accessories kinda suck. I mean, they’re well made. But I have a living room full of Lincoln busts from the Selinas White House. I’m not sure any of them are screaming it’s a memory.
Mandel says knowing how creative, resourceful and hardworking prop artisans can be while on set only heightens his appreciation for the objects they create and gives him insight into the flaws and imperfections typical of this type of collectibles. Unlike other types of collectors who fetishize mint condition and new items, accessories fans love how the knick-knacks, dents and stains on their collectibles speak to the unique situation of being a part of their collection. t a real production, intimately evocative of these magical sur-moments of the screen.
Both Condal and Mandel are hobby evangelists, but they are also wary that rising auction prices are attracting speculators. The pandemic drove up the prices of all kinds of collectibles because people had all that money and nothing to spend it on, Mandel said. Bigger auction houses like Heritage, Sothebys and Bonhams are starting to get into it, trying to move collectors into this new area. There’s a world of trophy hunters out there who are going to be intrigued by owning this thing no one else has. For example, I think something like Costners field of dreams glove is something you could easily see in a Wall Street guy’s office.
One thing that stands in contrast to the type of massive financialization seen recently in the comic book and collectible card markets is the lack of a third-party certifying company and the lack of a condition rating scale. Instead, because movie props are almost always bespoke and difficult to assign an objective value, the market is driven by the whims of individual enthusiasts and the competitive juices of auction bidders.
It’s still pretty niche because the barriers to entry are so high, Condal said. Not the costs of the items, because collectors can find cool stuff in almost any price range, but just the knowledge and amount of investigation and research you need to understand a piece and what goes into its value. .
He says one of the reasons they started the podcast, besides the ability to chat with each other and edit their own collections, is to increase access to this arcane knowledge so more people can feel at home. comfortable. When my manager came to me during the pandemic and told me I should do a podcast because podcasts were this big new thing, I don’t think that’s what he had in mind, Condal said. He probably wanted me to make one that made money.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/robsalkowitz/2023/06/12/why-two-top-hollywood-showrunners-moonlight-as-mcguffin-hunters/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China fears that the United States will decide to join Unesco | Unesco
- Why Two Top Hollywood Moonlight Showrunners As McGuffin Hunters
- WATCH: UNC field hockey and women’s tennis teams visit Washington, DC
- House Cyber Committee Draft NDAA Prioritizes Commercial Technology and Expert Involvement
- National Public Service Week: When we stand together, we win together
- Turkey’s president steadfast on two-state policy to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic divide
- Namor MCU actor Tenoch Huerta releases statement on sexual assault allegation
- Nottingham Open 2023 tennis | TV channel and live stream
- 20 Best Amazon Fashion Finds 2023 and Chic Wardrobe Essentials to Buy Now
- Obesity and Cancer: How Excess Weight Sets 13 Cancer Stages
- China’s Xi Jinping plays on the possibility of escalating tensions with the West
- Five things to expect from Trump’s Florida court appearance | Donald Trump News