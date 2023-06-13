Dakota Calendar: June 12-16 | News, Sports, Jobs

flag day

By SARAH WALKER

June 12 — Oh, say — do you remember June 14 is Flag Day? This means that, from the first light of dawn to the burst of the rocket – or, in this case, the burst of firecrackers – we will honor the red, white and blue stars and stripes and commemorate the moment when the United States has adopted it as a symbol of our nation.

The flag has meant many things to many people. During difficult times, patriotism often seems especially important. During World War II in 1942, a sense of patriotism permeated daily life in North Dakota. Doing what you could, giving what you could and doing without were ways to express your support for the country and its soldiers overseas. If you were listening on June 5, you heard about the food rationing that took place across the country in response to the scarcity of supplies. Here in North Dakota, farmers have been encouraged to “Farm for freedom.” Their crops contributed to grain shortages and their livestock contributed to other food shortages.

In fact, patriotism was not just for farmers. That day, the Devils Lake Journal reported that in response to calls for more eggs, an unlikely person was doing their part to fulfill their duty. A seven-year-old white giant hen, owned by the Matt Bloomquist family, was “double production” by laying an oversized double egg yolk each day. Four of the eggs weighed nearly 14 ounces.

But on that day too, everyone is “every day” patriotism was made a little more special, as the people of Devils Lake were already celebrating their country and Flag Day. They had a big program for the holidays, with music performed by the Boys Concert Band, community songs, a dramatic reading of a play called, “Your flag and my flag.” This was followed by a meal and, of course, a parade led by a line of “massed flags” with local businesses.

And patriotism spread throughout the country, as did respect for the flag. In fact, in Montana, a man who had so many sugar cubes stolen from his restaurant decided to try other ways to store his sugar there. But when he adorned the sugar cubes with mini American flags, the “patriot thieves” changed tactics, and then he couldn’t keep his sugar bowls “equipped with flags”, like so many people have taken them.

Flying might not have been the best way to honor our country’s Star-Spangled Banner; however, patriotism and celebrations brought him credit. And the stars and stripes did – and did –“Yet ripples over the land of the free and the homeland of the brave.”

DAKOTA DATEBOOK: Fargo Grain Terminal Collapse

By Merry Helm

June 13 – In the early hours of this date in 1955, the Fargo Grain Terminal collapsed, reducing the massive structure to a huge pile of rubble and grain.

The terminal was at the time the largest private storage facility in North Dakota – second in size to the State Mill and Elevator.

The building was 122 feet tall and consisted of 20 concrete tanks with a storage capacity of 800,000 bushels of grain. At the time of the collapse, it contained some 600,000 bushels of wheat and other grains weighing about 18,000 tons.

The structure, built by Ryan Construction Company of Nebraska, was less than a year old and was completed in August 1954. The contractor told owner Joseph Eichinger to expect the elevator to sink about one foot in the ground as the building settled, saying this was typical of concrete elevators.

Eichinger said the building slanted a little from north to south, but he and his employees compensated for the leanness by moving the grain inside. This was common practice in grain terminals at the time.

The terminal was located at the west end of Fargo, on the south side of Highway 10. Its 205-foot-tall headquarters had become a local landmark. When Eichinger left at 10 p.m. the night before, everything seemed normal.

Hours later, 16-year-old Joe Basquez and his girlfriend parked nearby, becoming eyewitnesses to the events that followed. Shortly after midnight, the young couple saw a blue flame emerge from the top of the structure. Then the ground shook as if caused by an explosion, but there was no fire. Driving in the dark, they discovered the elevator had broken at its base and fallen to the ground.

A newspaper article reported, “As it fell north toward the highway, a railroad track was lifted six feet into the air. The ground on all sides was hazy.

The cost of the collapse was estimated at around $1.5 million, most of which was attributed to stored grain. Almost everything was insured, and barring rain or fire, Eichinger hoped to salvage perhaps two-thirds of the grain from the rubble.

DAKOTA AGENDA: Fort McKeen

By Christina Sunwall

June 14 – Colonel Henry Boyd McKeen entered service seven months into the Civil War. Attached to the 81st Pennsylvania Infantry, McKeen survived wounds in the battles of Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, and Gettysburg. But leading his men in the Federal assault on Confederate positions at Cold Harbor, McKeen received a fourth mortal wound. He died on June 3, 1864.

Eight years later, on this day, June 14, 1872, a fort was established on the west bank of the Missouri, southwest of Bismarck, for the purpose of protecting the engineers and work crews of the railroad from the North Pacific. In honor of the fallen Union Colonel killed in action in the Battle of Cold Harbor, the new fort was named “Fort McKeen”.

DAKOTA DIRECTORY: Happy Chandler

By Christine Sunwall

June 15 – Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Albert “Thrilled” Chandler, died on this day in 1991. While serving as commissioner, Chandler initiated the racial integration of Major League Baseball. It’s a story in which North Dakota played a secondary role.

While attending the University of Kentucky, Chandler spent the summer of 1920 playing with a semi-professional baseball team in Grafton, North Dakota, where Chandler often played against African-American rivals. It was also during the summer in North Dakota that his dreams of playing in the major leagues came to an end. A Grafton teammate secured Chandler a tryout with the WHL club Saskatoon, but he failed to qualify.

Back in Kentucky, Chandler instead pursued a career in law and politics, eventually leading him to curating baseball. Through Chandler’s efforts as commissioner, Jackie Robinson made his Dodgers debut in 1947.

DAKOTA DIRECTORY: Fire Department

By Sarah Walker

June 16 — Where there is a fire, firefighters are sure to follow. And fortunately for us too, for they are the protectors of a country where fiery disasters are many, varied and terrible. Growing up, many children learn about and consider becoming firefighters, and they are almost universally regarded as heroes in our culture. Braving the flames, running to avoid disaster, they are men and women on whom we can count.

The twenty-ninth convention of the North Dakota Firemens Association was a big event for these heroes. In 1912, Williston hosted the conference, which moved around the state from year to year. The state firefighters tournament finance committee had to raise $2,000 to “Support state fire department entertainment expenses.” Of that amount, $500 was needed for prize money to secure the tournament, and the rest had to go to a litany of things: a “barbecue, group contest prizes, bronco breakouts, car, horse and other races, tents, halls, cots and sleeping quarters, publicity, ball games, banquet and (a) firemen’s ball.”

In asking for this money, the committee reminded readers that “The Williston firefighters have given years of dedicated service in fighting the fires. These services were rendered absolutely without remuneration. In 18 below freezing weather, they fought the fire all night to save and protect other people’s property. In addition, they said, Williston had the opportunity at this conference to promote the city.

As the conference began, Mayor Jackson greeted the firefighters with the keys to the city, “surrendering the city to them for business and pleasure.”

To this day, the glittering array of blue, green and red uniforms that had “strewn the streets” of Williston had gone home. However, these heroes loomed large in the minds of North Dakotans for very good reason. This conference marked the advent of the conversation about a state fire marshal. “North Dakota firefighters want a state fire marshal and a campaign to pass such a law in the next session of the legislature is one of the direct results of the…convention.”

The meeting itself is forgotten today, nearly a century later; but the position of state fire marshal lives on, an important result of those days long forgotten, and the excitement of a convention billed as the “the biggest and best in the history of the association.”

“Dakota Diary” is a Prairie Public radio series in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from Humanities North Dakota.