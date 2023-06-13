Kelis responds to rumor that she was dating actor Bill Murray





Joseph Okpako/WireImage; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Singer Kelis, 43, has never been a much-talked-about woman when it comes to talking about her love life and the rumors surrounding it, and she continues to maintain that same energy. After a fan recently asked her about the rumors that she and actor Bill Murray, 72, were dating, she made it clear that she wouldn’t give people the answer they were looking for. The “Milkshake” singer posted a photo of herself in a bikini with the caption, I’m a beach bum on my vacation and a fan took it upon herself to ask what the status of the relationship with Keliss was. “Maam, would you respond to these Bill Murray allegations?!? Because the fuck! What the fuck is he doing with all of this?!? the user wrote in the comments section. “lol no baby i wouldn’t bother at all,” the star replied. Rumors that Kelis and the actor were dating have been circulating the internet recently, but neither party has commented on the matter since. Fans had various reactions to the news, but the main one was surprise. The sun broke the news, tenuously suggesting that the two were dating based on the fact that they’ve been spending quality time together lately. Murray was spotted side-stage at her recent show in London as well as previous shows. They are also assumed to have been linked by the loss. Keliss’ former husband Mike Mora died of stage four stomach cancer in March 2022 and Murray lost his ex-wife Jennifer Butler in January 2021. Kelis was married to her late husband for eight years and he died aged 37. They have two children together in Shepherd, 7, and Galileo, 2 (she also has a 13-year-old son, Knight, from her marriage to Nas). While it’s incredibly sad, Moras’ death wasn’t sudden, the artist says PEOPLE in 2022. We were able to prepare, love each other and say goodbye, she confided at the time. We were able to spend the time we needed, as much as we were given, in the best way possible. Is this a great situation? No, it’s horrible, but I’m grateful. On the anniversary of Mora’s death, the I Hate You So Much Right Now singer took to Instagram to share how she is focusing more on farming, healthy eating and stress reduction , offering advice to people. Every doctor we saw, every specialist, every nutritionist, every human being we found who had any expertise in this area was like, stress kills,” she said at the time. “I moved to the farm and we wanted to separate ourselves from all the stupid things that were stressing us out and worrying and worrying us and all those things that didn’t really matter. So when you think about wellness and that we think about health, it really is something you can control with a little thought.

