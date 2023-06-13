Golden Globes get new owner as Hollywood Foreign Press closes





The Golden Globes Awards will have new owners after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association sold the rights, assets and properties of the Golden Globes to Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge. The transaction will mark the end of the HFPA, and its proceeds and remaining HFPA funds will go towards the establishment of a non-profit organization, the Golden Globe Foundation, “which will continue the HPFA’s legacy of giving. entertainment-related charities,” the press said. statement indicated. “We are thrilled to complete this highly anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-driven organization to a commercial enterprise,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne. The change in ownership comes after the HFPA faced huge backlash after reports of its lack of diversity made headlines. There were no blacks among the 310 voting members of the HFPA. NBC has announced that it will not be broadcasting the awards show in 2022. Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher pleads guilty to federal firearms charges Body recovered from I-95 bridge collapse

HFPA took a series of steps to repair its public image, but even in 2023 some artists boycotted the ceremony. “Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” Eldridge Chairman Todd Boehly said in the statement. “My DCP partners and I are grateful to Helen and her team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, the establishment of a professional, safe and responsible environment; and the confidence of new ownership with new management for the Globes. The press release announced that the next awards ceremony will take place on January 7, 2024. The ceremony will be produced by DCP, which, according to the press release, is “the world’s largest producer and owner of television programming from live entertainment”.

