For the first time, 2 non-binary actors have been nominated for Tonys. They both wonExBulletin

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Broadway honored its own last night with the annual Tony Awards. This ceremony almost did not take place because of the Hollywood writers’ strike. But the Writers Guild of America let the awards run as long as presenters worked on stage without a written script. So the stars gathered at the United Palace, one of those ornate old cinemas that is now a stage. Jeff Lunden covers Broadway and is online.

JEFF LUNDEN, BYLINE: Hello.

INSKEEP: So how did this unscripted ceremony go?

LUNDEN: Well, I think it went pretty well. The producers fixed the problem from the start. The show started with a shot of a script, and host Ariana DeBose opened it up, and the pages were blank. So she turned, and a group of dancers did a wordless number, which went from the theater lobby through the aisles and onto the stage.

LUNDEN: And she made jokes about it in her presumably unscripted opening monologue.

ARIANA DEBOSE: I’m live and unscripted. Please.

DEBOSE: So to anyone who might have thought…

LUNDEN: And, at various times, winners have mentioned the writers’ strike, like Miriam Silverman, who won Best Featured Actress in the play “The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window.”

MIRIAM SILVERMAN: My parents raised me to believe in the power of work and workers who are paid and treated fairly, and we stand in solidarity with the WGA. Thank you so much.

CONSERVATION: OK. So no script, but there were rewards. Was there a big winner?

LUDEN: Yes. The eccentric little musical “Kimberly Akimbo” won five awards, the most important of which – the best musical. It might help a show that did decent business but didn’t sell out. Here is Victoria Clark, who plays the title role and won the Tony Award for Best Actress.

VICTORIA CLARK: (singing) I like the way you see the world. I like your point of view – a little sly, a little strange, a little askew. I like your way of looking at life.

INSKEEP: Here’s another theme I noticed – two different shows that deal with anti-Semitism won.

LUDEN: Yes. “Leopoldstadt”, the semi-autobiographical play by Tom Stoppard, won four awards. It is set in Vienna over half a century and looks at a large assimilated Jewish family that is wiped out by the Nazis. And the musical “Parade” won the award for best revival and best director. It is based on a true story about a Jewish man accused of murdering a teenage girl in Georgia in 1913. He was then lynched by a mob two years later. Such difficult material, but its authors won Tony Awards 25 years ago when it debuted.

INSKEEP: Were there any premieres last night?

LUDEN: Yes. For the first time ever, two non-binary actors were nominated for Tonys, and they both won. J. Harrison Ghee of the musical “Some Like It Hot” won Best Actor and Alex Newell won Best Featured Actor in the musical “Shucked.” They embody a female character. Here’s a bit of Newell’s acceptance speech.

ALEX NEWELL: Thanks for having me, Broadway. I shouldn’t be here as a little black, queer, non-binary, fat baby from Massachusetts.

INSKEEP: Nevertheless, they are up there. So, was it a good year for the Tonys?

LUNDEN: I think it was kind of a comeback for an industry that really suffered because of the pandemic. He’s not out of the woods yet. Audiences are returning but not in pre-pandemic numbers. So the ceremony was a great way for people across the country to get a taste of some of the shows they’re currently playing on Broadway.

INSKEEP: This is Jeff Lunden.

Thank you so much.

LUDEN: Thank you.

NEWELL: (Singing) And every man I meet is just…

