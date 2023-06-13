Golden Globe Awards Sold, Hollywood Foreign Press Closed





[1/2] A person works on stage before the announcement of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards nomination in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, June 12 (Reuters) – The Golden Globe Awards were sold on Monday to a new owner who will shut down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group that has faced controversy over ethical lapses and lack of of diversity. Eldridge Industries has purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage awards distribution and focus on growing the Globes audience worldwide, according to a press release. DCP is jointly owned by Eldridge and Penske Media. The sale comes after the HFPA struggled to repair its reputation after a Hollywood backlash over its ethics and lack of diversity, which led US broadcaster NBC to scrap the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony. A 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation found that the organization had no black journalists in its ranks. Some members have been accused of making sexist and racist comments and soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios. The HFPA responded by expanding and diversifying its membership and instituting new ethics policies. Eldridge Industries President Todd Boehly aims to transform the HFPA from a nonprofit organization of international entertainment journalists into hired workers in a for-profit company. All 310 current voters will be able to vote for the next ceremony in January 2024, a spokesperson said. “Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” Boehly said in a statement. NBC aired the Globes again in 2023. No network has yet signed up to host the 2024 ceremony. Financial terms of the deal, which was approved by the California attorney general, were not disclosed. Reporting by Danielle Broadway in Los Angeles Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Danielle Broadway Thomson Reuters Danielle Broadway covers topics ranging from movie premieres, celebrity news, Hollywood legal proceedings, theater, press conferences, corporate stories and more at Thomson Reuters. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in English Literature from Cal State Long Beach and has previously worked at the Los Angeles Times and freelanced at Teen Vogue, USA Today, Black Girl Nerds and other outlets. Danielle won an LA Press Club award for her Los Angeles Times cover story on the portrayal of South Los Angeles on the show “Insecure” and is nominated for the GLAAD Media Award for her work on the episode “Subcultured.” from the PBS series on gay rodeo. She is a member of the Critics Choice Association, the Hollywood Critics Association and GALECA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/golden-globe-awards-sold-hollywood-foreign-press-group-shut-down-2023-06-12/

