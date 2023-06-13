The 2023 Liverpool Biennale reviews devastating insights into the horrors of slavery | Art and design

BBeneath the shimmering waters that surround Albert Dock in Liverpool lies a dark and tumultuous history. But today, alongside that water, the sun cascades over diners, seagulls and a carousel outside Tate Liverpool. Ugo Rondinones’ sculpture of rocks painted in rainbow colors stacks up in a festive fanfare. But on entering the first space dedicated to the Liverpool Biennial, darkness and silence set in. The contrast between the festivities outside and the reverence commanded by the three intimidating structures of Torkwase Dysons is breathtaking. Weighing 750 kg each, the huge curved sculptures appear like ships ready to embark. The works are near what was Britain’s first commercial afloat wharf, built in 1715 to facilitate the transatlantic slave trade.

Slavery or the impact of colonialism is central to the work of this year’s Liverpool Biennale, which spans eight exhibition venues and five outdoor works. Titled uMoya: The Sacred Return of Lost Things, it’s as much about the horrors of the past as it is about the healing potential of the future. uMoya is an isiZulu word meaning spirit, soul, breath, air, wind, temper and climate. For this 35-artist biennale, he references Liverpool’s high winds that placed him at the center of the slave trade but could now be used to forge new paths of healing. Curator Khanyisile Mbongwa explains in the guide to the biennale that she develops a space to create openings that allow us to imagine our way through the wound, to clear paths so that we can stand with something other than the pain.

Seeds of Renewal Chorus of Soil (2023) by Binta Diaw at the Liverpool Biennial. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

This does not mean that pain is avoided. The full horror of the enslavement and oppression of entire communities is meticulously detailed. In Tobacco Warehouse, Isa do Rosrio paints tiny black figures on fabric to commemorate bodies lost at sea, while Binta Diaw uses dirt to recreate the outline of the slave ship Brooks almost to scale. The plan has been used by abolitionists to depict the horrors of slavery, and when enlarged to this size it is devastating. The thin channels forged between each mound of earth show how painfully uncomfortable the ship would have been, with no room to maneuver. In the ground, Diaw planted seeds and the little sprouts now bend towards the light as a reminder of the humans trapped in its dark shell, desperate for freedom. A recording of the poem by M NourbeSe Philips Zong! repeats the line the truth is. The truth is that people have been tortured, murdered and displaced. The smell of earth rises in my nostrils, I can’t escape it.

Deeply disturbing The Black Circus of the Bantu Republic by Albert Ibokwe Khoza. Photography: Sanele Thusi

Equally shocking is Albert Ibokwe Khozas The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu, which exposes the practice of ethnological exhibits, such as human zoos and exhibitions. In Tobacco Warehouse are the remains of a performance that took place the day before. It’s deeply disturbing: there are hats with cable ties sticking out, a whip tossed over a clothes rail, sharp-toothed monkey masks, a pot of salt and a pile of sand, trash and dirt. bone with footprints around the edge. Even the soft tutus with soft plumage become disturbing hanging from the ceiling like corpses. Apparently, the performance involved Khoza choosing people from the audience at random to wear the masks and dance while the performer cracked a whip. The thought of humiliation fills me with dread, but it’s nothing compared to what generations of black people have endured.

The disturbing feeling of being watched continues in Nicholas Galanins’ series of masks in St Johns Gardens. Seven upturned baskets with eyes and mouths rest on plinths echoing nearby landmarks, many of which honor those who made their fortunes in the maritime trade. The eyes of the faces of Galanins find them and call them to account. Upstairs at the Tate, meanwhile, Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum throws in the audience as an observer. The artist appears on a projection playing seven different female characters, in front of a painting of stern-looking white Victorians and several pews for us to sit on. I become enraptured by the characters’ clothes and the woman in the hat trailing with something in the back corner. I’m not strict, but my prying eyes are still the show of women.

At the Tate, works by 11 artists focus on displacing past disasters to seek out new futures. A particular highlight is the Guadalupe Maravillas Disease Thrower series, two towering sculptures that double as headdresses. They are made from steel, gong, wood, cotton, glue, plastic, loofah and found objects that Maravilla collected when he retraced his migratory route from El Salvador to the United States. United, having originally arrived alone at the age of eight to escape the Civil War. In his mid-thirties, Maravilla was diagnosed with colon cancer. Thus, among the natural shades of wood, feathers and cotton, there are anatomical replicas in brightly colored plastic. The artworks are used in healing rituals centered on non-Western alternative medicine. In this way, the artist transforms his trauma into emancipation.

Exquisite Untitled by Francis Offman at the Liverpool Biennial. Photography: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Francis Offman’s exquisite installation of books and stirrups manages to balance the terror of the Rwandan genocide with the connection the artist still feels with his home country. As the books show, the calipers initially seem benign, but they were the instruments used by the Belgian colonizers to measure facial features in order to separate communities into racial groups. In contrast, each book is wrapped in repurposed coffee grounds, a major export from Rwanda and something generally considered enjoyable. The two conflicting ideas illustrate how, by acknowledging both light and dark, it is possible to move into a more honest and restorative position.