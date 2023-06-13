Pat Sajak will leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2024 – The Hollywood Reporter





Pat Sajak will complete his four-decade run as host of Wheel of Fortune after the 2023-24 season. “Well, the time has come. I have decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be our last,” Sajak said in a statement on Monday. “It was a wonderful run, and I will have more to say. in the months to come. Thank you all. (If nothing else, this will keep the clickbait sites busy!)” Sajak, 76,’s retirement from hosting – he will serve as a consultant for the show for three years after stepping down from his on-camera role – will mark the end of an era for Wheel of Fortune: He hosted the syndicated version of the game show since its debut in 1983, and also hosted a daytime edition on NBC from 1981 to 1989. He and Vanna White are among the most enduring hosts of any game show in the history of the medium. “As a host of Wheel of FortunePat has entertained millions of viewers across America for an incredible 40 years,” said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, which produces Wheel of Fortune. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years into his final year of animation, so we’re thrilled that he’s still close to the Wheel of Fortune family.” Sajak was a meteorologist at KNBC in Los Angeles when Wheel of Fortune the creator offered him the job of hosting the NBC daytime version of the game show in 1981. White joined a year later, and in 1983 they became the faces of the syndicated party Wheel. The show remains one of the most popular on all of broadcast television, averaging over 9 million daily viewers most weeks. Sajak won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and received a Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as Danger! host Alex Trebek, at the 2011 Daytime Emmys. Sajak and White also host ABC prime time celebrity wheel of fortunewhich is set to debut its fourth season in the fall. There is no timeline yet for naming a new host. Bloomberg first signaled Sajak’s retreat.

