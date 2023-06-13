REVIEW: “The Little Mermaid” Donut Milk Shake at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





We tried the newThe little Mermaid Donut Milk Shake at Hollywood Scoops in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We share our thoughts on the new limited-time treat based on the new live-action Disney movie! Last month, Disney launched several newThe little Mermaidexperiences available in the parks to celebrate the release of the new live-action movie! This included a few new treats you can pick up at movie-inspired parks. We popped by Hollywood Scoops at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out the newThe little MermaidDonut Milkshake. Read on for our thoughts on the new treat! The little MermaidDonut Milkshake Review The gorgeous treat is a mango-guava-ginger milkshake, topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-mango shellfish donut. WDW Magazine reporter Sara Bryce turned to Hollywood Scoops to pick up the treat, which will only be available for a limited time. Sara shared that the shake and the cake were bothveryfruity — especially the cake! The mango and pineapple flavors were strong and the cake was surprisingly dense. With that in mind, it can be a little tricky to eat, so you might want to ask for an extra plate to put the cake on! As for the shake, Sara said it was super refreshing, with a strong flavor of ginger and vanilla. Lovers of fruity and sweet treats will love this one – and it makes for a great shot too! @wdwmagazine.com Visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Discover the Little Mermaid donut milkshake! It’s a mango-guava-ginger milkshake topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-mango shell donut, available at Hollywood Scoops. #the little Mermaid #tlm #little Mermaid #disneytreats #disneysnacks #the world of Disney #wdw #disney100 #hollywoodstudios The Little Mermaid (Marimba Remix) – Harry Goes Boom! NewThe little Mermaid-inspired experiences also include the chance to meet Ariel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Head to Walt Disney Presents where you can meet her for a limited time.

Written byMorgan Flaherty

Morgan is the editor of WDW magazine. A lifelong Disney fan, his dream day involves just about everything Animal Kingdom. Along with several years of Disney writing experience, Morgan has also written as a contributing writer for Well + Good, Scary Mommy, Brit + Co and Baby Chick.

