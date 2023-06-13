Here is an exciting update for all fans of star hero Suriya. The Kanguva actor is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut later this year. According to the latest updates, Suriya is in advanced talks with renowned Hindi filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a big budget 2-part mythological epic titled Karna. As the title suggests, the film is based on the iconic character of Karna from the Mahabharata epic.

Apparently Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have been discussing Karna for a long time now and things seem to be finally falling into place. It is said that Suriya is very excited to team up with the director of Rang De Basanti. If things go according to plan, Karna will hit the shelves in 2024, after Suriya finishes Kanguva and a quick hit with his Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara.

Karna is said to be Rakeysh Omprakash Mehras’ dream project and he has been working on it for quite some time now. The film will have a huge pan-Indian release in multiple languages ​​in 2025. Stay tuned for further updates on this massive collaboration.

Items you may be interested in:


Advertisement : Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food