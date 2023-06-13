‘Black Panther’ actor Tenoch Huerta denies sexual assault allegations

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta has denied sexual assault allegations made against him by musician María Elena Ríos.

The actor, best known for his role as the villainous Namor in the hit 2022 Marvel film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” released a statement in Spanish and English on his Instagram Stories on Monday calling the allegations made by Ríos on Sunday a “false and totally unfounded.”

He added that the accusations have “spread like wildfire – and I can’t leave it unanswered any longer”.

“About a year ago I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless other people can attest. And throughout that relationship, it was one of love, warmth and mutual support. After the end, however, Elena began to distort our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to take appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations which can cause great harm and damage,” he continued. “While I am by no means perfect, I know these claims are simply false. And while I will always work to improve myself, I must challenge claims that are both false and offensive.”

Her statement came after Ríos, a Mexican saxophonist and feminist activist, accused Huerta of being a “sexual predator” on Twitter on Sunday.

“It’s very hard to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power from a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta,” she said. tweeted in Spanish. “Charming on the surface, the big mark of a narcissist + a healthy dose of victimhood.”

Rivers — which in September survived an acid attack by men who she said were following orders from an ex-boyfriend – said she didn’t report the abuse because she was afraid people wouldn’t believe her.

“Why am I late to talk about this? Because I have a process,” she said in a follow-up Tweeter which showed vitriolic and threatening messages she received after accusing Huerta. “Why didn’t I report? Because I was afraid this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator. Yes, you @TenochHuerta are abusing because you know you have power.”