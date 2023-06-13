News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood invites the community to attend a Flag Raising Ceremony in recognition of Juneteenth on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the area of the auto yard off N Avenue Sweetzer. The ceremony will commemorate and honor the historical significance of June 19, which is also referred to as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day and is recognized on June 19 each year. This marks the date that some of the last Confederate slaves were told of their freedom on June 19, 1865. June 19 is recognized annually to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States and represents a special day of reflection. . In June 2021, President Biden signed a bill recognizing June 19 as a federal holiday. In June 2020, the West Hollywood City Council established Juneteenth as a holiday observed in West Hollywood. In January 2022, City Council approved the directive to take steps to recognize June 19 as an official city holiday. On June 19, 2022, the City held its first flag-raising ceremony and invited residents, community members and elected officials to share their views and stories on the significance of June 19 and the importance to recognize the party. Juneteenth is not only a reminder of a painful chapter in American history, but it is also an opportunity for people to recommit to fighting all forms of modern slavery, human trafficking and racial injustice. The City of West Hollywood has been committed to social justice and equal rights for decades and works diligently to uphold the basic human rights of community members. The City of West Hollywood has a tradition of supporting initiatives that emphasize inclusivity and equality, including hosting panels on racial equity, police brutality and criminal justice reform. The City prides itself on being a safe and nurturing space for all, recognizing one of the City’s core values: respect and support for people. For more information, please contact Jasmine Duckworth, Community Programs Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6559 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. City Hall services are available by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Sign up for Citys text messaging platform by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

