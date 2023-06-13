Kevin Federline “saddened” by the report of Britney Spears | Entertainment





Kevin Federline called claims that he feared his ex-wife Britney Spears was taking crystal meth as very distressing “and untrue. The 45-year-old dancer confirmed he had previously spoken to Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti about a documentary they were making about the ‘Toxic’ singer, but insisted he and their son Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, had done so “in a respectful manner with love and compassion” and said he was “saddened” by how their position was portrayed over the weekend. He told TMZ in a statement: “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the grief our family has endured, and the trauma of our underage children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. “We allowed Daphne and Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties in March for many reasons which we chose not to come in here. “It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As previously published, our family has spoken with Ms Barak and Mr Gunasti on a few occasions, and this was done in a respectful manner with love and compassion for Britney and the Spears family.Her lies and attempts to exploit minors are clickbait. The article – which quoted Kevin, Preston and Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, expressing concern for the troubled pop star – was also criticized by the ‘Sometimes’ singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. He told E! News, “Kevin Federline himself has now acknowledged the fallacy of the story, saying it contains ‘fabrications’ and ‘lies’ about Britney. “In addition to exploiting and misrepresenting Britney, particularly regarding ‘crystal meth’, the ‘story’ also exploits her underage children, which is unconscionable.” Britney herself also condemned the article. She wrote in part on Instagram: The fact that people claim things that aren’t true is so sad… Maybe it’s not even them saying such things because it doesn’t make sense. for me that they say that (sic)” In the Mail on Sunday article, Daphne claimed Kevin told her: I’m afraid she might be using methamphetamine. I prayed that someone would make it public and she would wake up. It’s terrifying. She’s the mother of my boys. Every time the phone rings, I fear there is devastating news. I don’t want the boys waking up one morning to find their mom has overdosed. She also quoted Jamie saying he feared Britney would die at a young age like Amy Winehouse and claimed the singer’s sons refused to meet Britney because they claimed they saw drugs being delivered to her house. And she said that Preston told her: All we want is for her to listen to us.

