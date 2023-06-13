‘Prince of the City’ actor ‘Everwood’ was 71 – The Hollywood Reporter

Treat Williams, the versatile actor who played a neurosurgeon from New York who moves his family to Colorado on the WB series Everwood and in movies like Sidney Lumet town prince and Milos Forman Hair, died Monday in a motorcycle accident in Vermont. He was 71 years old.

His agent, Barry McPherson of the APA, confirmed Williams’ death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams, of Manchester Center, Vermont, was riding a motorcycle and wearing a helmet when he collided with a car on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont State Police said in a press release.

An initial investigation said the driver of the car “stopped, signaled a left turn, then pulled into the path of a 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle being driven by Williams. Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle, he suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, police said.

An idol in his youth, Williams portrayed the villainous Xander Drax in The ghost (1996), and his film resume included turns in John Sturges The eagle has landed (1976), Steven Spielberg 1941 (1979), Sergio Leone Once upon a time in America (1984), speak softly (1985), Dead Heat (1988), Things to do in Denver when you’re dead (1995), deep ancestry (1998) and The deep end of the ocean (1999).

He was nominated for an Emmy in 1996 for playing Agent Michael Ovitz in the HBO movie The late changeon the battle between David Letterman and Jay Leno to succeed Johnny Carson on The show tonight.

Williams starred as Andy Brown in all 89 episodes over four seasons of the Greg Berlanti-created series Everwood from 2002 to 2006, and he played another doctor in the 2007 TNT series Heartland.

Most recently, he portrayed headstrong entrepreneur/developer Mick O’Brien on the Hallmark Channel series. Chesapeake ribs from 2016 to 22 and made his last appearance as NYPD Detective Lenny Ross in the CBS drama Blue blood last month.

Richard Treat Williams was born on December 1, 1951 in Stamford, Connecticut, and grew up near Rowayton. The house he grew up in was owned by Judy Abbott, daughter of famed Broadway director George Abbott, and Bobby Griffith, who was the creative partner of legendary Broadway producer Hal Prince, lived across the street.

“I had an idyllic childhood, but I didn’t realize how idyllic it really was until I got older,” he said. Vermont Magazine in an interview Last year. “Our backyard was the Long Island Sound. My mother had a small sailing and swimming school. I taught at his school and used to race blue jays and lightning boats on sound.

He left home at 14 to attend Kent School in Connecticut and gave up a spot on the college football team to join Franklin & Marshall’s theater company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Judy Abbott was an agent at William Morris, and she would become his first representative.

Williams made his screen debut as a cop in the 1975 film mortal herodirected by Ivan Nagy, then played a serious detective for Richard Lester in Terrence McNally’s hilarious The Ritz on a London stage and then in the 1976 film version.

He stepped in to play Danny Zuko in 1978 in the original Broadway production of Fat and kept the role for three years. In 1979, he was memorable as hippie George Berger in Hair (1979), based on the famous Broadway musical.

During his 12th audition for the film, Williams said he started stripping until he was naked at the end of a monologue. “They clapped and I said to them, ‘That’s all I have, I don’t know what else I can give you,'” he recalled. “Milos came up to me after I walked out and said he was going to give me the part. It was the last audition.

In town prince (1981), Williams shone as narcotics detective Danny Ciello, who exposes corruption within the NYPD after years of bending the law.

“Sidney said he needed to know if I had gravity — I was 28 at the time — to deal with the darker repercussions of what the character did,” Williams says in the book. 2019. Sidney Lumet: a life. In preparation for the role, he spent weeks with a narcotics unit in the Bronx.

Williams later took on the iconic role of Stanley Kowalski opposite Ann-Margret as Blanche Dubois in a 1984 ABC adaptation of A tram called Désir.

He also worked on Broadway in This way, once in a lifetime, The Penzance Pirates, love letters And Follies.

Survivors include his wife, Pam Van Sant, whom he married in June 1988, and his children Gill and Elinor.

Williams was an avid pilot and skier who seemed to enjoy the fact that things were slowing down for him as he mainly worked in television. Thursday he posted a photo on Twitter and wrote about playing with her dog.

“I like to think I’ve already proven myself on ‘crazy meter’ and ‘dramatic meter’ with town prince or with Hair“, he said in the Vermont Magazine piece. “If you’ve done those roles where you’ve gone the distance, why not just relax and know you’ve got the chance to do a two-page scene every three days?”

People magazine was the first to report his death.

Ryan Gajewski and Abid Rahman contributed to this report.