Actor Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams, star of stage, television and film, died in a motorcycle accident, his family announced on Monday evening. He was 71 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away this evening in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident,” his family said in a statement. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply bereaved at this time.”

Vermont State Police said in a statement that Williams was seriously injured in Dorset around 4:53 p.m. Monday when a Honda SUV spun in front of him, ending in a collision that threw Williams off his Honda motorcycle. from 1986.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the SUV, who was not injured, was not named; an investigation into the collision was ongoing, police said.

Williams recently starred in HBO’s “We Own This City,” a Baltimore corruption drama that aired and aired this spring. In 2016, he played the title character in the theatrical and streaming release of “The Congressman.”

He developed as an actor starting out as an understudy for the Broadway hit “Grease” in the 1970s before taking on the lead role of Danny Zuko. But his real breakthrough was as director Milo Forman’s hippie character George Berger in a seminal counterculture film, “Hair,” in 1979.

This opened the door to roles in countless films, including Steven Spielberg’s ‘1941’, Sidney Lumet’s ‘Prince of the City’, Sergio Leone’s ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ and the adaptation by John Erman from the Tennessee Williams classic “A Streetcar Named Desire”. .”

During her television career, Williams had roles on “Law & Order,” “Blue Bloods” and other shows, often as a benevolent-looking patriarch with just a hint of corruption beneath the surface.

More recently, he played Dr. Andrew Brown in the WB series “Everwood” and Brian Grabler, a retired Baltimore police detective, in “We Own This City.” In the latter series, he teaches at the police academy and, according to HBO press release“acknowledges much of what went wrong” with the strength of the city.

Williams was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, to Marian and Richard Norman Williams, according to his EMDb organic. He moved from prep school to Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania, where he immersed himself in the world of stage and screen.

His summers were spent immersed in stage classics at the Fulton Theater in Lancaster, according to the biography. Williams’ later success meant that spare time could be spent flying, and he became a licensed pilot and instructor.

In their statement, his family said his loved ones were “beyond devastated”.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of this,” the family said. “This is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and all who knew him.”

Former Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon, creator of “We Own This City,” said he was honored when Williams signed on for the show.

“After years of crime reporting, ‘Prince Of The City’ is the only movie that made me believe someone else knew the truth about the War on Drugs,” he said. tweeted. “So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own subsequent review of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a kind and gracious man.”

Williams raved about his first film work, saying in a 2011 interview with audiovisual club that “Hair” was “the greatest cinematic experience of my life”.

“It was just really, really fun,” he said. “I loved John Savage and Beverly D’Angelo, and Milos Forman is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. It was truly an honor to be a part of that.”

He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill Williams and Elinor Williams.