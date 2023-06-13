Entertainment
Actor Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorcycle accident
Treat Williams, star of stage, television and film, died in a motorcycle accident, his family announced on Monday evening. He was 71 years old.
“It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away this evening in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident,” his family said in a statement. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply bereaved at this time.”
Vermont State Police said in a statement that Williams was seriously injured in Dorset around 4:53 p.m. Monday when a Honda SUV spun in front of him, ending in a collision that threw Williams off his Honda motorcycle. from 1986.
He was taken to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.
The driver of the SUV, who was not injured, was not named; an investigation into the collision was ongoing, police said.
Williams recently starred in HBO’s “We Own This City,” a Baltimore corruption drama that aired and aired this spring. In 2016, he played the title character in the theatrical and streaming release of “The Congressman.”
He developed as an actor starting out as an understudy for the Broadway hit “Grease” in the 1970s before taking on the lead role of Danny Zuko. But his real breakthrough was as director Milo Forman’s hippie character George Berger in a seminal counterculture film, “Hair,” in 1979.
This opened the door to roles in countless films, including Steven Spielberg’s ‘1941’, Sidney Lumet’s ‘Prince of the City’, Sergio Leone’s ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ and the adaptation by John Erman from the Tennessee Williams classic “A Streetcar Named Desire”. .”
During her television career, Williams had roles on “Law & Order,” “Blue Bloods” and other shows, often as a benevolent-looking patriarch with just a hint of corruption beneath the surface.
More recently, he played Dr. Andrew Brown in the WB series “Everwood” and Brian Grabler, a retired Baltimore police detective, in “We Own This City.” In the latter series, he teaches at the police academy and, according to HBO press release“acknowledges much of what went wrong” with the strength of the city.
Williams was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, to Marian and Richard Norman Williams, according to his EMDb organic. He moved from prep school to Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania, where he immersed himself in the world of stage and screen.
His summers were spent immersed in stage classics at the Fulton Theater in Lancaster, according to the biography. Williams’ later success meant that spare time could be spent flying, and he became a licensed pilot and instructor.
In their statement, his family said his loved ones were “beyond devastated”.
“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of this,” the family said. “This is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and all who knew him.”
Former Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon, creator of “We Own This City,” said he was honored when Williams signed on for the show.
“After years of crime reporting, ‘Prince Of The City’ is the only movie that made me believe someone else knew the truth about the War on Drugs,” he said. tweeted. “So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own subsequent review of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a kind and gracious man.”
Williams raved about his first film work, saying in a 2011 interview with audiovisual club that “Hair” was “the greatest cinematic experience of my life”.
“It was just really, really fun,” he said. “I loved John Savage and Beverly D’Angelo, and Milos Forman is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. It was truly an honor to be a part of that.”
He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill Williams and Elinor Williams.
Josh Cradduck contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/movies/actor-treat-williams-dies-71-motorcycle-accident-vermont-rcna88983
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson could be punished by losing his parliamentary pass after the Privileges Committee report
- Team British graduates shone at Le Mans as Calado scored a historic victory with Ferrari.
- Actor Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorcycle accident
- Jayhawk Christian Braun wins NBA title – Kansas Jayhawks
- Fast Fashion brands: Adidas, Levi’s, Zara Stop fast fashion waste
- NDA Unveils Future Technologies at Innovation and Technology Roadshow
- CUPE 1939 custodians and maintenance workers reach tentative agreement with Keewatin-Patricia District School Board
- Development of first vaccine against new mosquito-borne threat Chikungunya nears development after promising trial results
- China concerned about elusiveness of Albanians during visit to Beijing
- There is no defense of Donald Trump’s conduct
- Turkey’s Erdogan leads football diplomacy with UAE and Libya in Champions League final
- China-built high-speed rail project in Indonesia delayed again