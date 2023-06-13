Entertainment
Although an insider claims that Amber Heard has left Hollywood, she has a non-Aquaman premiere coming up
Celebrity divorces tend to grab headlines, but the split and ensuing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was on another level. THE public was able to watch their testimonies on television, thanks to the cameras present in the courtroom. Following the verdict for libel in September, the two actors have been living abroad in hopes of gaining some much-needed privacy. And despite a insider claiming Heard left Hollywoodshe has a noAquaman premiere coming soon. Let’s break it all down.
Over the past year, Amber Heard moved to Spain and apparently gets the anonymity she needed after the trial. But Heard recently hinted that she hasn’t really quit Hollywood, and it seems she was right. Because Deadline revealed that Shell is appearing at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the world premiere of his upcoming film In the fire. And just like that, she’s back in the acting/promo.
This is the first time Amber Heard has made a public appearance since her defamation case. Representatives for Heard and Depps finally settled in Decemberwith the Aquaman the actress was paying her ex far less than the jury decided. After months of intimacy, she emerges for the premiere of In the fire, which is an upcoming supernatural thriller. And smart money says Shell is breaking the internet by attending the Taormina Film Festival later in June.
This news comes weeks after Johnny Depp’s first post-trial film premieres at Cannes. Its inclusion in the festival has been the subject of some controversy, some of which Depp himself spoke to the press. And it should be fascinating to see if the same thing happens with Heard when she attends the premiere of In the fire. Either way, Heard returning to the public eye is no doubt going to turn a few heads.
Depp has been in the midst of a professional comeback since the defamation lawsuit ended. This includes public appearances like the VMAs and Depp appeared at Rihannas Savage x Fenty to show. And now, it looks like Heard is finally starting to return to the public eye herself.
Of course, the biggest question mark surrounding Amber Heards’ career is her mysterious role in James Wans. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Although Shell is definitely back as Mera, there was rumors during the defamation trial that Heard had a lesser role in the following. I’m curious if Shell is pushing for the next dc movie. After the flashThe promotional tour did not include Ezra Millerit seems almost anything is possible.
Amber Heard movie In the fire should debut at Taormina June 24. As for Aquaman 2, this film will be released in theaters on December 20. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next cinematic experience.
