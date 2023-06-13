Entertainment
Entertainment personalities trial: Rotorua jury hears defendant keeping cocaine, P on hand
A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner
An entertainment figure reportedly had drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine on hand to share with people he was associated with, a High Court jury heard.
[Meth] would make us work longer, harder, a woman told the jury today.
The woman said that for a period of time the man gave her crystal meth quite often, almost every weekend.
He would have drugs on hand, be it cocaine or methamphetamine.
The woman is the final witness in a six-week trial at the High Court in Rotorua, where the man faces 25 charges relating to nine women. The charges relate to allegations of rape, sexual assault and drug offences.
The Crown alleges that the defendant used illegal drugs on some of the women before sexually offending them.
Such is the case with Crowns, he used his position in the entertainment industry to get what he wanted from women, despite being married.
The defense called the case a MeToo festival and said that although the man admits to using drugs and having sex with other women, it was the nature of the industry and everyone did.
Lawyer Ron Mansfield KC said his client was popular and didn’t need to inflict drugs and alcohol on women to get them to have sex with him.
Certain details of the case and the names of those involved cannot be released as the defendant is granted a temporary name suppression until at least the end of the trial.
When questioned by Crown attorney Anna Pollett, the woman said she and the man were on a work trip when she felt uncomfortable because he had booked a room for them to share .
I thought we were going to sleep, get up and go straight back to… my family.
She said she woke up in the middle of the night to find the man in her bed.
He came up behind me and basically took a spoon from me, she said.
[I told him to] to go out. He listened the first time.
Later that night, the woman said she woke up to find the man in his bed.
This time, I was scared. I just left him laying there and holding me.
After the incident, the woman said the man started spoiling her with expensive gifts and lavish meals.
He bought me a pair of expensive shoes.
A few months later, the two started a relationship.
I think it was more like putting a title on it, the woman said.
It was something he pushed. It was something I think he was fantasizing [about] having a wife and having a girlfriend.
The woman said her relationship with the man was never stable.
We had several breaks. At the end of the day, it was a bargain.
On one occasion, after meeting another man, the woman said that the accused had locked her in her home.
I shouldn’t leave until he got the answers he needed.
The woman told the jury that the man had arranged to bring his children to school because he had not finished talking to her.
He said we were going to smoke [P] then and there and we were going to talk about it.
She said she didn’t know how many P’s she smoked that day. The man had brought a gram of drugs to her home.
On another occasion, the woman said the man put a pill in her mouth.
I’m pretty sure it was ecstasy-based or speed-based. It was a rock.
The woman said the medicine took effect in 10 minutes.
He blew my socks off. All I wanted was to go swimming. I was at the door. I couldn’t control myself.
The woman will continue to testify tomorrow, when she will also be cross-examined by counsel for the accused.
The trial, before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men, has entered its fifth week and is expected to last at least six weeks.
Marianne Garcia is a regional journalist who writes for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times.
