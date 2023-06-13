Telugu actress Ankita Jadhav shines in her first Bollywood son…





New Delhi: Ankita Jadhav, a talented Telugu actress, took her first steps into the world of Bollywood with the release of her first song, “Chal Chalen Aashman Pe”. Directed by Sujit Mondal and produced by Akash Jadhav and KK Reddy under the banner of Adonai Pictures Creation, the music video has garnered considerable attention since its release. The song features Ankita Jadhav alongside Navee Rautela, an actor who complements her beautifully in their on-screen chemistry. Together, they bring the haunting melody and captivating visuals of “Chalen Chalen Aashman Pe” to life. Also read:- Actress Tamannaah Bhatia confirms her relationship with Vijay Varma: Hes my happy place The story of the music video revolves around a beautiful girl in a wedding dress, as she walks up to her fiancé who is eagerly waiting for her near a seafront. As she walks towards him, a flood of memories washes over her, reminiscing about their moments of love, stargazing in the open sky, breathtaking sunsets, and even the occasional arguments they had. The video leaves viewers in suspense, wondering if the young girl will finally unite with her lover or if unexpected obstacles await us. To reveal the conclusion of this captivating tale, one must watch “Chal Chalen Aashman Pe”. Also Read:- Famous TV actress Rubina Dilaik encounters car accident, Abhinav shares photos The song’s music and lyrics, composed by Rangon with lyrics by Rangon and Shiv, are enchanting and moving. The collaboration between vocalists June Banerjee and Rangon resulted in a melodious and memorable performance that resonates with listeners. The video’s scenic locations and visually appealing cinematography further enhance the overall charm of the song. The promotion of the song “Chal Chalen Aashman Pe” was expertly handled by Diptesh Thakore, a famous publicist and founder of PR agency BollyQuick. With his vast experience and expertise in the entertainment industry, he played a pivotal role in generating buzz and creating a significant impact for the song’s release. Ankita Jadhav’s performance in the music video showcases her outstanding acting skills. Having previously played the lead role in the Marathi film “Amcha Nadi Lagu Naka”, Ankita’s talent and versatility shine through in her portrayal. Her successful journey in the Telugu film industry as a lead actress has already established her as an up-and-coming talent. The release of “Chal Chalen Aashman Pe” marks a milestone in Ankita Jadhav’s acting career as she ventures into the Bollywood industry. The positive response from viewers reflects the anticipation surrounding his future projects. Fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming Telugu movie “Indrani” and her upcoming acting projects including the song “Rehnuma” where she will be seen alongside Ayush Khatri. Directed by Sumedh Jagtap and produced by Kailash Productions, this upcoming romantic song is expected to captivate audiences with its heartfelt emotions. Moreover, Ankita has another exciting video song, adding to the anticipation and excitement of her fans. Ankita Jadhav’s debut as an actress in the Bollywood music scene not only showcases her innate talent but also highlights her versatility as an entertainer. Her smooth transition from regional cinema to Bollywood is a testament to her dedication and passion for her craft. With her captivating screen presence and bright future, Ankita Jadhav is undoubtedly a rising star in the entertainment industry. Song link: https://youtu.be/S97deX4kePY Also Read:- Famous film and TV actor Mangal Dhillon dies of cancer

