Ezra Miller walks the red carpet at the Flash premiere in his first Hollywood appearance since legal troubles; Thank you DC Bosses for grace, discernment and care

Warner Bros. hosted the premiere of the long-awaited DC spin-off the flash today in Hollywood with its star Ezra Miller, who has been the subject of multiple tabloid headlines ranging from alleged assaults in Hawaii to unlawful trespassing at a neighbor’s home in Vermont, making their red carpet debut since such incidents. Miller made a red carpet appearance at Ovation Hollywood sporting a bun and wearing a white jacket paired with black pants. No More Deadline Before the screening, Miller thanked several people like director Andy Muschietti, Zach Snyder and the boss of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav. Miller also had a few words for the dynamic duo Peter Safran and James Gunn saying he was grateful for your grace, your discernment and your care in the context of my life and for making this moment fruitful. Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Maribel Verd and Jessica Chastain, among others, were also seen on the red carpet. Last August, the actor admitted to suffering from complex mental health issues and started ongoing treatment. They reportedly sat down with Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca, the bosses of the Warner Bros. group. Motion Picture, to get by too. However, that left Warner Bros. paralyzed, largely excluding the star from the film’s press tour which opens on Friday. Touted by newly installed DC Studios co-head James Gunn as possibly one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, the pic is only expected to open to $75 million this weekend. Justice League, which also starred Miller as Barry Allen, The Flash opened to $93.8 million in the United States, which was not considered a success for this $300 million production. We’ll see if word of mouth from fans and the 72% review score of Fresh Rotten Tomatoes will propel the flash upper. The story continues Scroll through the videos below to see more the flash first. Miller was joined on the red carpet by Ben Affleck reprising his role as Batman as well as director Andy Muschietti, Kirsey Clemons and Barbara Muschietti. Affleck was accompanied by his wife Jennifer Lopez. Producer Barbara Muschietti shared a sweet moment with Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl in the film. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

