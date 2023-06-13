FTC preparing legal action to stop Microsoft from making deal with Activision – Daily News





By Leah Nylen and Anna Edgerton | Bloomberg The Federal Trade Commission plans to sue Microsoft Corp. in federal court Monday to stop the company from completing its $69 billion acquisition of Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard, according to a person familiar with the matter. The FTC plans to seek a court order blocking the deal until the agency’s internal court has a chance to rule on the deal, according to the person, who asked not to be named while discussing the plans of the agency. A trial in the agency court is due to begin in August. Microsoft had no immediate comment. SEE MORE : Diablo IV Debut: Everything You Need to Know About the Blizzards Video Game Release The $69 billion deal has come under intense antitrust scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic. Microsoft, which makes the Xbox console, has obtained approval in the European Unionbut the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority ruled against the takeover in April, saying Activision titles like Call of Duty would strengthen Microsoft’s advantage over rivals in the small but growing cloud market gaming. Microsoft is appealing the CMA’s decision, which is globally binding. Microsoft Chairman and Vice Chairman Brad Smith met with UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this month to discuss the deal. When the CMA vetoed the deal in April, Smith said he was very disappointed with the decision, which he said had shaken people’s faith in technology in the UK. The FTC filed an initial lawsuit to block the deal in December in its domestic court, arguing that the acquisition would harm competition in the US video game market. This FTC complaint does not prevent Microsoft from closing the deal, which led the FTC to ask a federal judge to block the transaction. The agencies’ trial is scheduled to begin on August 2, but is unlikely to produce a decision before the end of the year. The merger agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzards expires on July 18. While the deal could be extended, Activision Blizzard has the option of walking away with a $3 billion severance fee. MLex earlier reported that the FTC was considering filing an injunction.

