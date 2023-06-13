Shahrukh Khan | Shah Rukh Khan talks about Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut in The Archies during #AskSRK Twitter session





Shah Rukh Khan made no secret of his excitement as a proud father as he spoke about his daughter Suhana’s debut in the Netflix film Zoya Akhtars The Archies while answering questions from fans during a #AskSRK session on Twitter on Monday. The fatherly bias and excitement will always be there, but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar movie, the 57-year-old actor wrote when asked about the upcoming Netflix film during the spontaneous session of questions and answers on the microblogging site. Apart from Suhana, The Archies produced by Reema Kagti will also see the debut of Boney Kapoor-Sridevis’ younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchans’ son, Agastya Nanda. Suhana will play Veronica, while Khushi Kapoor will appear as Betty. Agastya will play the lead role of Archie in the film. The #AskSRK sessions, which allow Shah Rukh’s Twitter followers to ask the Bollywood star questions, kicked off on Monday after the Bollywood actor shared a poster of The Archies on Twitter and Instagram. I remember when I was young (millions of years ago) I would reserve my Archies Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is in the movie too! All the best to the entire cast and love, he wrote in the caption. Shah Rukh also answered several questions about his upcoming projects during Monday’s Q&A session. Asked the hardest thing about Rajkumar Hirani Soak, Shah Rukh wrote: To follow all the wonderful actors in the movie and create the world that Raju wanted. The actor also revealed that jawan was physically more difficult than Soak because the first one has a lot of action. Director Atlee Kumar is set for release on September 7 this year. True to his spiritual spirit, Shah Rukh concluded the session with a joke. Need to go now have lots of meetings pending. I have to organize the minutes of the meeting and do some research. No, I’m kidding with you all. I’m just going to sit with my daughter Suhana now. I love you all, you have a good life. Thanks for #AskSRK, he signed this note.

