Treat Williams dead at 71 after motorcycle accident





Treat Williams, the star of Everwood And Hair, died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71 years old.

The actor’s death was confirmed to PEOPLE Monday night by his 15-year-old agent, Barry McPherson.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was turning left or right [and] a car cut it off,” McPherson says. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

“He was an actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been in the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson continues. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s so happy with the job I gave him. He’s had a balanced career.”



Michael Bezjian/WireImage)







Dorset, Vermont fire chief Jacob Gribble tells PEOPLE the crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont.

According to Gribble, the incident involved a single car and Williams’ motorcycle. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and did not see the motorcycle. Gribble says the motorcyclist was the only person injured and a LifeNet helicopter was called to airlift him to a hospital in New York.

Manchester Fire Service responded and set up the landing area for the helicopter. Other emergency services that responded included East Dorset Fire and Rupert Fire.

Vermont State Police also issued a press release later Monday confirming Williams’ identity and details surrounding the accident. Police have confirmed that the investigation is in its early stages and that team members will return to the scene of the collision on Tuesday June 13 to continue to deal with the scene.

Treat Williams to ‘Blue Bloods’.

John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty



The actor’s long career dates back to 1975, when he made his film debut in the thriller mortal hero. From there, he began to take on other film roles, including the one in 1976. The Ritz And The eagle has landed.





In 1979, Williams’ career hit a high point when he starred as George Berger in the film Hair, based on the Broadway musical. Ultimately the role earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year – Actor. He went on to earn another Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role in 1981. town prince.

In 2002, he began portraying the lead role of Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown on The WB’s Everwood. He starred on the show for all four seasons and even earned himself a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series in 2003-04.

With over 120 credits to his name, Williams’ career spanned four decades with appearances in films like Steven Spielberg. 1941 and Heart of Dixie, and TV shows like Blue Bloods, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire And Chesapeake ribs.

Williams has also appeared in several Hallmark projects like The Christmas house, Beyond the blackboard, Safe Harbor And chasing a dreamas well as those of Netflix Dolly Parton’s Christmas in the Square And The Christmas Diary.

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

