Meet Bollywood’s new best friends! – Rediff Movies.com





On Disha Patani’s 31st birthday on June 13, BFF Mouni Roy took to social media to post photos and videos of their strong bond. Mouni also wrote a nice message for Disha. “My handsome ninja warrior, you are a true embodiment of beauty inside and out, with a smile that can brighten even the dullest of days. Your radiant energy and infectious positivity are like a breath of fresh air. fresh air, bringing joy to everyone around you,” writes Mouni. ‘D, your trip is just awesome. You’ve overcome obstacles and pushed boundaries, inspiring countless hearts along the way. I am so proud of your accomplishments and look forward to witnessing the wonders you will continue to achieve. “But amidst all the successes and accomplishments, what really makes you special is how simple you are. Whether we’re exploring the aisles of a mall or simply enjoying each other’s company doing nothing, every moment spent with you is pure bliss. “In such a short time, we have forged a bond that seems to have been nurtured for a lifetime. Your kindness, loyalty and genuine love touched my heart in ways I never thought possible. ‘So today let me toast to the incredible woman that you are. May this birthday be a reflection of the beautiful soul you possess. “May your path continue to be illuminated by the love and blessings that surround you. “And may your life be filled with endless laughter, adventure and treasured memories. ‘This is another year of dreams coming true, smiles that light up the world and a special but real friendship. Illy x’ Disha responds: ‘I love you, thank you for being you and making it so special. You are the QUEEN.’ Mouni and Disha reportedly became close during Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers tour of the US earlier this year. Disha and Mouni have often been seen partying together, most recently at the latter’s restaurant opening in Mumbai. Photographs: Courtesy of Mouni Roy/Instagram

