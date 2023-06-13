Night Ranger will perform at UP State Fair | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA — Night Ranger will take to the grandstand stage at the UP State Fair on Friday, August 18. Night Ranger is the fourth act announced by the UP State Fair in its full lineup of grandstand entertainment this year, presented by Island Resort and Casino. Legends of hard-hitting rock, Night Ranger have sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed on over 4,000 stages and captivated a radio audience that exceeds one billion. The band has transcended the sound and style of arena rock well beyond this era and continues to grow its ever-growing fanbase. Some of their best selling albums include Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life and Man In Motion. Night Ranger’s popularity is fueled by a number of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, such as “Christian Sister”, “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”, “When You Close Your Eyes”and the anthem “(You Can Still) Rock in America”. Over the years, the band’s music has also made notable contributions and been featured in many different areas of global media and pop culture. Night Ranger toured the world throughout 2022; their latest album ATBPO (for And The Band Played On) was released in August 2021. Night Ranger is made up of Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars). Night Ranger released their first records in the early 80’s as they celebrate their 40th anniversary they continue to prove that powerful songs, alongside incredibly talented musicians and above all, having such wonderful fans around the world is the perfect formula for continued success. Golden Circle tickets for Night Ranger’s performance on Friday, August 18 at 8 p.m. will go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. for $15 each and can be purchased from this year’s Presenting Sponsor, Island Resort and Casino, at islandresortandcasino.com/entertainment. General seating for all grandstand entertainment is complimentary with Fair admission. To purchase advance admission to the UP State Fair, please visit upstatefair.net. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

