Indian shares of Zee fall as concerns over Sony merger delay resurface after promoter SEBI bans





BENGALURU, June 13 (Reuters) – Shares of India’s Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS) fell nearly 7% on Tuesday, a day after the market regulator banned its promoters from holding board positions directors of a listed company for one year, which could delay its merger. with a unit from Sony (6758.T). The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Monday that Zee Group promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka were actively involved in the diversion of funds from the company to group-related entities. Sony and Zee have decided to merge their TV channels, movie assets and streaming platforms at the end of 2021. However, the deal has been delayed for reasons including a legal battle with lenders over defaults in payment from a Zee Group entity and reports that exchanges were reconsidering merger clearances. Punit Goenka was to become the chief executive and managing director of the merged entity under the deal. While Chandra and Goenka can appeal the order, SEBI’s ban will be a sore point in its merger with Sony, said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder and chief investment officer of the equity research firm Fintrekk Capital based in Delhi. Zee’s Board of Directors is currently reviewing the SEBI order and appropriate legal advice is being sought in order to take any necessary next steps, Chairman R. Gopalan said in a statement. In February, an Indian court stayed insolvency proceedings initiated by lender IndusInd Bank Ltd (INBK.NS) against Zee, in a major relief for the media company. Later, the company settled its dispute with the lender. Goenka said in February that the company was still focused on completing the proposed merger with Sony in a timely manner. Shares of Zee recouped some losses and were trading down 1.7%, as of 10:29 a.m. IST. Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sonia Cheema Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

