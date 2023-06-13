Hollywood pays tribute to actor Treat Williams after his death – Rolling Stone





The tributes have begun to be paid for Treat Williams after the actor died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. Williams has appeared in more than 75 films and several television series, including the 1979 musical film Hair and on the WB series Everwoodand had an impact on many other actors. Mark Hamill worked with Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and shared a photo of the couple together on set. “Such a wonderful person…such a gifted actor…such a treasured friend,” Hamill wrote. “I’m empty.” “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous and creative man,” wrote Wendell Pierce. “In a short time, he quickly became friends with me and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We only worked on one film together, but sometimes connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support.” Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous and creative man. In no time, he quickly made friends with me and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We worked on only one movie together, but we’ve connected occasionally over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023 Kim Cattrall shared a photo of Williams, calling him a “wonderful actor and friend.” Justine Bateman wrote: “Working with Treat Williams on Mamet’s ‘Speed ​​the Plow’ in Williamstown in 1991 was the start of a great friendship. Shit, shit. Deal, you were the best. Working with Treat Williams at Mamets Speed ​​the Plow in Williamstown in 91 was the start of a great friendship. Shit, shit.

Deal, you were the best. I like you. pic.twitter.com/WSZVBcOYWG — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 13, 2023 Billy Baldwin shared a lengthy tribute, writing, “He had it all. Clever. Talented. Funny. Charming. Succeeded. Beautiful. Compassionate. Gold heart.” He had everything.

Clever.

Talented.

Funny.

Charming.

Succeeded.

Beautiful.

Compassionate.

Gold heart.

And that name Treat Williams. He really and deeply cared about what was happening here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance pic.twitter.com/7cKP4nETTz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 13, 2023 “He was a great American actor, and above all a kind and decent man,” noted Jennifer Tilly. So saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic loss of Treat Williams. He was a great American actor, and above all a kind and honest man. https://t.co/oPDJ3AAMLN —Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) June 13, 2023 Malcolm McDowell said, “Treat’s passing is a great loss to the acting community.” “One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met!” added David Alan Grier. Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I just devastated! It breaks my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to the Treats family, what a loss. so so sad pic.twitter.com/xVk4ik5xyG — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2023 Matt Selman, showrunner and executive producer on The simpsons, recalled Williams’ appearance on the animated series. “He had a tremendous sense of humor and it was great hanging out with him,” Selman noted. Editor’s Choice Treat Williams was hilarious on @The simpsons as General William Sullivan from the DVD movie “Pandora Strain” AND as himself, who couldn’t remember ever being there (“What? I’m in a lot of movies.”) He made huge sense humor & it was a pleasure hanging out with him. Peace to Treat you! pic.twitter.com/mZjgq1G7V2 — Matt Selman (@mattselman) June 13, 2023 James Woods was one of the first to post about his relationship with Williams. “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once upon a time in America,” he shared. “He can be quite lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his good humor and resilient sense of humor were a godsend. I really loved him and I’m devastated that he’s gone. Tendency Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. He can be quite lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his good humor and resilient sense of humor were a godsend. I really loved him and I’m devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW —James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023 Williams was best known for his starring role as George Berger in Miloš Forman’s 1979 musical film Hair, and his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He starred in Steven Spielberg 1941 (1979), Dead Heat (1988), Things to do in Denver when you’re dead (1995), and Deep Rising (1998). Barry McPherson, his agent for 15 years, said People that Williams was like “an actor’s actor,” adding, “The filmmakers loved him. It’s been at the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/hollywood-tribute-treat-williams-mark-hamill-wendell-pierce-1234769987/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos