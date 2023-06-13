‘The Dissident,’ ‘The Puzzle Maker,’ The Nigerian Woman’: NPR



Meghan Collins Sullivan/NPR

The misery, I tell you, was the misery of having to choose only five from the incredible number of great detective and thriller novels published in May and June.

In this bundle below, you can travel from Europe to Africa to the Middle East to Russia and the United States without leaving your hammock. I hope you can read them and five (or 10 or 20) more.

The Nigerian woman by vanessa walters

Walters got her start among the glamorous people of Lagos, Nigeria. There “Nigerwife” (a foreign-born woman who marries a Nigerian) Nicole Oruwari’s life seems as well cared for as her hair and skin until she is kidnapped, and her Aunt Claudine has to step in to help. England to find out why. Both Nicole and Claudine have secrets that will wash away as surely as the tide, but only Claudine can choose whether or not hers will remain hidden. The snappy-pop dialogue is a treat, as is Claudine herself, a dignified woman who never lets encounters with a modernizing world and a country that confuses her keep her from doing good with her family.

I hope you are satisfied by Tania Malik

Malik (including Three bargains has a star Weekly editors review) tells the story of guest workers in 1990 Dubai from the perspective of Riya, a young Indian woman whose job as a guide with Discover Arabia Tours keeps her family afloat. Saddam Hussein has just invaded Kuwait, and no one knows what will come next, but even with the impending doom, Riya and her friends have work to do and time to fill and no chance of gaining citizenship in any city. filled with money. A sketchy import/export tycoon offers Riya the chance for a kill, but that chance comes with a lot of risk. As she deals with the choice between tequila shots with her fellow young professionals, Riya begins to realize that the gap between them and the wealthy vacationers they cater to will never truly close.

Hidden images by Jason Rekulak

Mallory’s chance for a stable new life after rehab takes a sinister turn when Teddy, her 5-year-old protege, begins drawing chilling scenes of violence that seem to center on his family’s New York home. Jersey. Rekulak, who won an Edgar for The Impossible Fortress, works in the supernatural vein of Stephen King and Lauren Beukes, bringing readers closer to Mallory’s search through Teddy’s sketches. If this was just a ghost story, it would be enough, especially with Teddy’s imaginary friend Anya, but Rekulak has the chops to push it a little further and make readers think about class distinctions and how they affect the people we believe in. do not understand.

The master of puzzles by Danielle Trussoni

Trussoni’s last novel, the ancestor, was completely unexpected, a gothic horror story set in the most remote mountains of Italy. And his new novel, The master of puzzles, which begins in New York’s Hudson Valley (but ventures very far), is also quite unexpected, almost three books in one but three books blended together so seamlessly that readers won’t even notice the the author’s sleight of hand in turning what appears to be a book on cryptography into a book about hunting for a priceless artifact into a book about monsters. I’ll stop there to avoid spoilers. Mike Brink’s expertise in cracking codes and puzzles after a post-traumatic brain injury makes him a good choice to help a young woman named Jess who is in prison for the murder of her boyfriend. It connects a drawing of Jess to an ancient mystery, then all bets are off and your summer beach read is a lock.

The dissident by Paul Goldberg

Jewish refusenik Viktor Moroz and his wife Oksana would live happily in Israel if only the 1976 Soviet Union allowed them to leave. Moroz gets his chance at an exit visa after he is seen leaving the scene of the murder of a gay man and a CIA agent; the KGB tells him that if he stands trial for the crime, he will be deported because US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is about to visit Moscow. Goldberg’s perspective on the realpolitik of his adolescence has plenty of biting humor to carry readers through long discursive sections on almost everything about his characters and their milieu; it’s the kind of book you’ll want to savor, and end too soon. It doesn’t need to be set in a near-future dystopia, because late 20th-century Russia was actually a dystopia populated by spies, samizdat publishers, secret police, and citizens so world-weary it’s a wonder they can queue for a case of vodka.

Bethanne Patrick is a freelance writer and critic who tweets @TheBookMaven and hosts the Missing Pages podcast.