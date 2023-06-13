First Night will return | News, Sports, Jobs

SARANAC LAKE — The Town of Harrietstown is pledging $15,000 to bring First Night back to Saranac Lake on New Years Eve this year.

First Night is a New Year’s Eve event that brings music, comedy and entertainment to venues around the city, providing an option for families and individuals who want to go out on the town at the end of the year without being in the bars. According to organizers, this changed the way the turn of the calendar was celebrated in Saranac Lake, going from a slow night with many businesses closed to one with busy streets and full restaurants.

The first night of 2020 was the last held before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2021 and 2022 events. Then several council members began to retire, with not enough new members joining to bring blood. nine on the board. First Night board chair Sue Patterson felt that by missing two years, the board has lost its momentum and cannot pull off such a big event with so little. of people.

She said that after 14 years of organizing the event, she had enjoyed the experience but was “exhaust” and I felt it was time for someone else to take over.

Patterson said the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was the first to approach him to relaunch the event, but they had to back off because it wouldn’t work for them. But then, a few weeks later, Harrietstown supervisor Jordanna Mallach reached out.

Each year, Franklin County distributes a portion of the money it collects in hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, and short-term rental occupancy taxes to area towns and cities for use in promoting tourism. This year, Harrietstown shared $50,000 with the Village of Saranac Lake. Mallach said the city council agreed to use $15,000 of its share of that money to organize First Night again.

Mallach said that when the board talks about how to spend that money to put “head in bed” The first night – and how it brought people to town – was brought up.

The first night costs about $36,000 to put on each year, and button sales from events one year would cover the costs the next. Mallach said she plans to sell buttons again this year.

An Organizing Committee, separate from the existing First Night Saranac Lake 501(c)(3) Board of Directors, has been formed.

It is currently unclear whether this committee and First Night’s existing board of directors will merge or whether the nonprofit will disband.

Patterson said the First Night board will need to meet soon to talk about the future of the board, as well as the $22,000 it has in the bank from 2020 button sales and an entire basement full of First Night gear.

Patterson said they’ve already talked about splitting it between other organizations, but they’ll also consider whether that should stick with First Night now that it’s going ahead.

Mallach said Harrietstown council members Ashley Milne and Tracy Schrader are volunteering to host the event, as are Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Rachel Karp and director Kenzie Marine. regional office of the Saranac Lake Sustainable Tourism Regional Office.

Mallach said people can meet the organizing committee at Harrietstown Town Hall on June 28 at 4 p.m. to have an informal chat and share ideas for the event.

“This is an opportunity for you to share your ideas and be part of the planning process”, Mallach wrote in a community post.

She said if people can’t make it to that meeting, they can email her at [email protected].

Mallach is starting to reach out to artists and said he plans to start small this year, while offering a “fun and memorable” experience.

“It won’t be as big as you remember, but it will be something we can build on next year,” she says.

She hopes to see the streets full of families again on December 31.