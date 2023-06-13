BTS star Suga loves India and wants to perform here: I love Bollywood movies





BTS member Suga loves India. Talking about his love for Indian ARMY and Indian movies, during a live fan interaction, Suga said, “India…, India… I heard that there are many ARMYs supporting us from India Guys I am a fan of Indian movies, I love Bollywood movies. During the live interaction, Suga admitted that he doesn’t know about the K-pop craze in India. He said he’s been keeping an eye out for all the flags in the comments and plans to visit each of those countries. BTS was supposed to perform in India but COVID-19 got in the way of their plans It has already been revealed that BTS will be in Mumbai for their Map of the Soul tour. The tour was however canceled due to the pandemic. Apologizing for not going to India on the previously designated dates, Suga said, “Guys, I really wanted to perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking for different locations for the shows. one of them was India. , but unfortunately we couldn’t hold a show due to Covid.” BTS star Suga is on a solo tour on D-Day Meanwhile, BTS star Suga went on a solo D-Day tour, visiting Japan, Indonesia and various locations in the United States. This is the first time a BTS member has embarked on a solo world tour without the other 6 members. Two of the BTS members, Jin and J-hope, are currently serving in the South Korean military. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bts-star-suga-loves-india-wants-to-perform-here-i-love-bollywood-films-603812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos