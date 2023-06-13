Treat Williams, actor known for Hair and Everwood, dies at 71





Treat Williams, the actor best known for his roles in the films Hair and Deep Rising and the TV show Everwood, has died. He was 71 years old. Mr Williams died on Monday after an SUV rammed his motorbike in Dorset, Vermont, Vermont State Police said in a press release. The accident happened in the late afternoon near the Vermont-New York state border. Vermont State Police said a southbound SUV attempting to turn left in a parking lot drove into the path of Mr. Williams’ northbound Honda motorcycle, adding that Mr. Williams n was unable to avoid a collision and was ejected from his motorcycle. Mr Williams, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at a medical center in Albany, New York, after being airlifted there, said the state police. The 35-year-old man whose vehicle struck Mr Williams was not hospitalized.

Police said an investigation was underway. No other details were immediately available. Richard Treat Williams was born in Stamford, Connecticut in 1951. Treat is a Welsh name that has been in his family for generations. Mr. Williams moved with his family to Rowayton, Conn., as a young child he says Vermont Magazine in a 2021 interview. Her father was a World War II veteran who later worked for pharmaceutical company Merck. His mother owned a sailing and swimming school in Long Island Sound. Looking back on my younger years, I had an idyllic childhood, but I didn’t realize how idyllic it really was until I got older, he told the magazine. Mr. Williams started playing in seventh grade, he told Vermont Magazine. Later, at Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania, he quit the football team to focus on acting. Within a few years he was on Broadway as a stand-in for four of the male leads in Grease, including John Travolta. Then he started landing roles in films starring James Earl Jones, Michael Caine and other A-list stars. One of his highest-profile roles was playing a hippie in the movie version of Hair from 1979, directed by Milos Foreman.

But its success has not always been assured. After a film in which he played, flopped in 1980 the comedy Why would I lie? Mr. Williams started flying planes for a company in Los Angeles. I had done eight movies, none of which had been successful, he told the New York Times in 1981. I felt so out of control. I wasn’t working with people I wanted to work with. I was very frustrated. Mr. Williams eventually returned to show business and racked up four decades of additional roles in a wide variety of film and television projects. Among other highlights, he played the lead roles of a police officer turned informant in the 1981 film Prince of the City and a boat captain in the 1998 action film Deep Rising. He also starred in Everwood, a WB television series about a New York neurosurgeon who starts a new life with his family in the mountains of Colorado after his wife is killed in a car accident. The show debuted in 2002 and ran for four seasons. More recently, Mr Williams played the impossibly single old flame of a woman trying to sell out her hometown in the 2020 Netflix musical Dolly Let’s Go Christmas on the Square. He also played a retired detective on the 2022 HBO series We Own This City.

Information about Mr Williams’ survivors was not immediately available. Hours before his death, Mr. Williams, who lived in Manchester Center, Vermont, posted a photo on Twitter that he seems to have taken from the seat of his lawn mower. Mow today, he writes. I wish I could bottle perfume. jesus jimenez contributed report.

