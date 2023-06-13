Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globe Awards Organizers End After Controversial Years | Ents & Arts News





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has sold all assets and rights to the Golden Globe Awards, following controversy that has plagued the ceremony in recent years. The big US show, which usually kicks off awards season in Hollywood, has been acquired by Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and asset management company Eldridge, marking the end of the HFPA. While The A-listers returned to the Golden Globes earlier this yearthe 2022 event took place in privatewithout a TV broadcast and the winners announced on social media – and many choose not to publicly acknowledge their successes. Picture:

Margot Robbie pictured on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this year

The HFPA had pledged to revise its bylaws and implement changes regarding ethics and inclusion following controversy over the lack of diversity among its members. Now it has been announced that DCP and Eldridge have acquired all of the golden globesassets, rights and properties of the HFPA, with a statement adding that the transaction “would result in the liquidation of the HFPA and its members”. “The proceeds of the transaction, along with existing HFPA resources, will flow into a new Golden Globe Foundation that will continue the HFPA’s history of entertainment-related charitable giving,” the statement said. Picture:

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted in 2021. Photo: NBC

The annual Golden Globes ceremony will now be planned and produced by DCP and Eldridge. “We are thrilled to complete this highly anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-driven organization to a commercial enterprise,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. DCP Chief Executive Jay Penske added, “As curators of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue to create the most dynamic awards show on live television seen around the world. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and engage new and existing audiences to celebrate the best in TV and film.” Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The next Golden Globes ceremony will take place on January 7, 2024.

