Entertainment
Music in town: Cymandye Russell
WILLIAMSBURG Tunes in Town is an occasional series that will catch up with some of the local musical talent that calls Hampton Roads home.
Cymandye Russell was destined for the music industry from birth. Her father named her after the British funk band Cymande. But even then, Russell had no idea of the journey she would take.
“My entry into music really started at James Blair Middle School. I was the first chair clarinet in the school band. I really wanted to play drums but my dad wouldn’t let me. He wanted me to play the saxophone like him. Music was always something I was drawn to,” Russell said.
Russell used music as an escape from his everyday life. As she listened, she discovered that she enjoyed the background beats as much as the lyrics.
“When I was listening to music, I would break down everything you heard into a song. I loved the little sounds you heard in the background, I noticed them. All the elements of music, it’s always been in my family and I got attached to that,” Russell said.
After graduating from the first class of Jamestown High School, Russell went to Norfolk State University, where she majored in fine art with a concentration in graphic design.
Working virtually for Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta is one of the many opportunities Russell has had through his music career. She is currently their senior graphic designer.
“Patchwerk is a legendary studio, they’re known for their work with Outkast, TI, a lot of people. Working there really taught me that first impressions are everything, especially in this industry,” Russell said.
She also had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in the hip-hop industry, including Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Melanie Fiona, Kurupt and Cam’ron.
Russell continues to give back to the Hampton Roads area music scene. She wants to inspire kids and teens to pursue their dreams in the music industry. In 2022, Russell was a panelist and moderator at the Pharell Williams Mighty Dream Forum. She also helped showcase local talent on the community stage at the Something in the Water festival.
“A lot of people want to be in the music business, but they feel like our market here is so military or collegiate that music is the last thing on teachers’ list. I want to make sure our kids get into this business the right way,” Russell said.
ArtRiche, his new venture, seeks to bring more to the world of entertainment, right here in Williamsburg.
“I’m a graphic designer, so when I was doing radio in college, I was also a fine arts student. I made covers for people when I was on the radio. People asked me ‘can you play my music?’ and I said “and if I draw your cover?”. I want ArtRiche to become a place where we can show all the spectrums of art and use this brand as a hub to teach people as well,” Russell said.
His contributions have also been recognized by William & Mary. For the university’s Swem Library, Russell helped curate a collection on Virginia’s hip-hop history.
“Something like archiving music in a well-accredited university library is amazing. What happens to people’s music after they die isn’t usually great. I think it’s so important to learn from Virginia’s rich musical history because you’ll see how many people got their start here,” Russell said.
When it comes to anyone wanting to break into the music industry, Russell shares one piece of advice that sticks with him to this day.
“Learn the trade and don’t fall for what you see on TV. As they say, “the glittering isn’t always gold”. It’s so true. Have someone in your corner who will protect you from people who want to hurt you,” Russell said.
To learn more about Russell and ArtRiche, visit artriche.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://wydaily.com/news/local/2023/06/13/tunes-in-town-cymandye-russell/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | Xi Jinping rejected his father’s path
- UK house prices have already collapsed by 12% and the worst is ‘yet to come’
- Music in town: Cymandye Russell
- Google Meet Adds Support for Logitech Scribe Whiteboard Camera
- Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord TENOKE Free Download
- Turkey: How Mehmet Simsek convinced Erdogan to abandon his low interest rate policy
- Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globe Awards Organizers End After Controversial Years | Ents & Arts News
- Here’s how many times each seed makes it to the Men’s College World Series
- Maya Jama exudes elegance in a bodycon 5.5k corset dress
- CAFC Allows Google’s PTAB to Invalidate Speech Recognition Patent Claims
- Transplant patients say their organs are at risk due to Medicare guidance
- SpaceBourne 2 v2.0.0 Early Access Free Download