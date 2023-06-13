Music in town: Cymandye Russell

WILLIAMSBURG Tunes in Town is an occasional series that will catch up with some of the local musical talent that calls Hampton Roads home.

Cymandye Russell was destined for the music industry from birth. Her father named her after the British funk band Cymande. But even then, Russell had no idea of ​​the journey she would take.

“My entry into music really started at James Blair Middle School. I was the first chair clarinet in the school band. I really wanted to play drums but my dad wouldn’t let me. He wanted me to play the saxophone like him. Music was always something I was drawn to,” Russell said.

Russell used music as an escape from his everyday life. As she listened, she discovered that she enjoyed the background beats as much as the lyrics.

“When I was listening to music, I would break down everything you heard into a song. I loved the little sounds you heard in the background, I noticed them. All the elements of music, it’s always been in my family and I got attached to that,” Russell said.

After graduating from the first class of Jamestown High School, Russell went to Norfolk State University, where she majored in fine art with a concentration in graphic design.

Working virtually for Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta is one of the many opportunities Russell has had through his music career. She is currently their senior graphic designer.

“Patchwerk is a legendary studio, they’re known for their work with Outkast, TI, a lot of people. Working there really taught me that first impressions are everything, especially in this industry,” Russell said.

She also had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in the hip-hop industry, including Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Melanie Fiona, Kurupt and Cam’ron.

Russell continues to give back to the Hampton Roads area music scene. She wants to inspire kids and teens to pursue their dreams in the music industry. In 2022, Russell was a panelist and moderator at the Pharell Williams Mighty Dream Forum. She also helped showcase local talent on the community stage at the Something in the Water festival.

“A lot of people want to be in the music business, but they feel like our market here is so military or collegiate that music is the last thing on teachers’ list. I want to make sure our kids get into this business the right way,” Russell said.

ArtRiche, his new venture, seeks to bring more to the world of entertainment, right here in Williamsburg.

“I’m a graphic designer, so when I was doing radio in college, I was also a fine arts student. I made covers for people when I was on the radio. People asked me ‘can you play my music?’ and I said “and if I draw your cover?”. I want ArtRiche to become a place where we can show all the spectrums of art and use this brand as a hub to teach people as well,” Russell said.

His contributions have also been recognized by William & Mary. For the university’s Swem Library, Russell helped curate a collection on Virginia’s hip-hop history.

“Something like archiving music in a well-accredited university library is amazing. What happens to people’s music after they die isn’t usually great. I think it’s so important to learn from Virginia’s rich musical history because you’ll see how many people got their start here,” Russell said.

When it comes to anyone wanting to break into the music industry, Russell shares one piece of advice that sticks with him to this day.

“Learn the trade and don’t fall for what you see on TV. As they say, “the glittering isn’t always gold”. It’s so true. Have someone in your corner who will protect you from people who want to hurt you,” Russell said.

To learn more about Russell and ArtRiche, visit artriche.com.