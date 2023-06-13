The Botanical Garden of Piedmont hires architects





The Piedmont Botanical Garden selected Maryann Thompson Architects to design the garden buildings. Thompson, a Virginia native, studied at Princeton University and Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, where she earned a master’s degree in architecture and landscape architecture. Martha Foss, principal at Maryann Thompson Architects, will serve as project manager for the garden. Born and raised in Charlottesville, Foss holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Virginia School of Architecture and a Master of Architecture from Yale University School of Architecture. . The garden expects the preliminary design of the proposed garden pavilion and visitor center to be ready to be shared with the public in early fall. The garden received eight proposals for architectural services, and the top four applicants were invited to submit concept drawings of the two proposed buildings. The garden committee looked at the wow factor and the innovation of the projects; the relationship of the buildings to the site and their interaction with nature; the fluidity and user-friendliness of the buildings and their layout; and material choices and overall budget. The wow factor of Maryann Thompson Architects’ design was its integration of natural and landscape elements into its architecture. People also read… Learn more about the progress of the garden at www.piedmontgarden.org. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/life-entertainment/local/botanical-garden-of-the-piedmont-hires-architects/article_f91324c2-095e-11ee-ac52-03c1f69039c6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos