This Bollywood actress quit acting to become a Buddhist monk – News





Barkha Madan, who broke into Bollywood with the action movie players’ playersthen played Manjeet Khosla, a ghost, in Ram Gopal Varma’s supernatural horror film Bhut 1. Barkha in the running for Miss India By CT office Published: Tue, Jun 13, 2023, 11:18 AM Barkha Madan participated in the Miss India beauty pageant in 1994, where Sushmita Sen was crowned the winner and Aishwarya Rai became the first runner-up. Barkha won the title of Miss Tourism India and achieved the position of third runner-up in the Miss Tourism International pageant held in Malaysia. 2. Barkha’s debut in Bollywood In 1996, Barkha entered Bollywood with the action film players’ players, which starred Akshay Kumar, Rekha, and Raveena Tandon in leading roles. Her sincere performance in the fourth episode of the Khiladi The series has received positive feedback from industry and audiences. 3. Barkha in Bhut Throughout her career, Barkha has remained choosy in choosing her roles. She surprised critics and viewers with her portrayal of the character Manjeet Khosla, a ghost, in Ram Gopal Varma’s supernatural horror film. BhutReleased in 2003, the film starred Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan and Tanuja. 4. Buddhist practice Apart from her acting career, Barkha has also ventured into film production, with films such as Statue of Lo And Surkhaab. Moreover, she is a devoted follower of the Dalai Lama and decided to embrace Buddhism in 2012. Taking on the role of a monk, she changed her name to Ven. Gyalten Samten. Barkha frequently shares photos of her spiritual journey on her Instagram account. 5. With Shilpa Shukla In the photo, Barkha is seen alongside Shilpa Shukla, who received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) in 2012 for her performance in the neo-noir erotic thriller BA pass. Shilpa is best known for her portrayal of Bindia Naik in the 2007 sports drama Chak De! Indiawhich starred Shah Rukh Khan.

