Treat Williams’ ‘Everwood’ Costars Tribute Late Actor





Treat Williams’ former partners in the drama series Everwood are paying tribute to the actor following his unexpected death at 71.

The late actor was confirmed to PEOPLE to have died in a motorcycle accident Monday night by his 15-year-old agent, Barry McPherson.

Everwood ran for four seasons, from 2002 to 2006. The series followed widowed brain surgeon Dr. Andy Brown (played by Williams) who moved from Manhattan to the small town of Everwood, Colorado with his two children.

Actor Gregory Smith, who played Williams’ son Ephram, told PEOPLE in a statement: This news is devastating. Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much.

Gregory Smith.

WB /Courtesy of Everett Collection



Smith, 39, continued: I am so grateful for the time I was able to spend with his extended family on television. He left an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laughter and his passion for adventure.





Sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed.

Grey’s Anatomy Star Sarah Drew, who joined Hannah Rogers in season three, says she is heartbroken by the news. She tells PEOPLE in a statement, My experience working with Treat on Everwood has been formative in my life and career.

We had a very close-knit, beautiful family during our years in Salt Lake City. I learned so much from the talent and leadership of Treats and we lost a bright light today. My heart goes out to his family.

Sarah Drew.

Ron Jaffe/WB/Courtesy of Everett Collection







Emily VanCamp, who played Amy Abbott on the show, described her work with Williams as always wonderful as she penned a tribute to the late star alongside a black and white photo of him as a young man on Instagram.

💔 The many times we have worked together have always been wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your Treat family. Fly high my friend, VanCamp, 37, wrote.



She added on Instagram Story, Beyond heartbreak to hear this. Love you Treat and all my love to his family at this difficult time.

Scott Wolf, who appeared as Dr. Jake Hartman on the show, shared his shock at Williams’ death as he paid tribute to the actor on Instagram Story. I love him and his beautiful family. Heartbroken, he wrote while reposting a tribute message to Williams made by the Hallmark Channel.

Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

The cast of ‘Everwood’.

Warner Bros./Getty Images



Williams earned a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series in 2003-04, for his starring role in Everwood. His death comes two weeks after co-star John Beasley, who played Irv Harper on the show, died on May 30. He was 79 years old.

With over 120 credits to his name, Williams’ career spanned four decades with appearances in films like Steven Spielberg. 1941 and Heart of Dixie, and TV shows like Blue Bloods, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire And Chesapeake ribs.

Williams has also appeared in several Hallmark projects, such as The Christmas House, Beyond the Blackboard, Safe Harbor and Chasing a Dream.

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/treat-williams-dead-everwood-costars-tribute-7511417 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos