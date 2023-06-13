No script, but lots of songs, dance, good humor and history – Daily Press

By JOCELYN NOVECK (AP national writer)

NEW YORK (AP) — No script? No problem!

There was a lot of uncertainty ahead of this year’s Tony Awards, which at one point seemed unlikely to happen due to the Hollywood writer’s ongoing strike.

But the ceremony went off without a hitch on Sunday evening. The event was scriptless, to honor a compromise with striking writers, but was packed with spirited performances on Broadway, drawing raucous cheers from audiences clearly delighted to be there.

It was a night of triumph for the small-scale but big-hearted musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” about a teenage girl with a rare aging disease, but also a notable night for its inclusion: two non-binary performers, Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee, made history by winning their respective acting categories.

The ceremony also touched on the spectrum of anti-Semitism in very different places: World War II Europe, with the best game “Leopoldstadt”, and early 20th century America, with “Parade”, the best musical revival.

In the end, the lack of scripted banter didn’t hold back much of the proceedings, and it’s no wonder people on Broadway are trained in improv. And sure enough, there was more room for song and dance – including current non-competitive shows – and no one complained.

Oh, and the show ended just in time. Oscars, are you listening?

Some key moments of the evening:

It wasn’t just the writers’ strike that made the evening different. The place was new too. It was on Broadway, yes, but miles from the theater district. The ceremony took place in uptown Washington Heights, in the ornate and gilded United Palace, a former movie theater filled with chandeliers, rugs and stately columns.

“Thank you for coming to town – never in my wildest dreams,” joked Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has helped organize events in the neighborhood where he set up his “In the Heights.” The afterparty was held in tents outside the building instead of the usual festivities in the posh dining halls of the Plaza Hotel near Central Park.

Ariana DeBose, Oscar winner and Broadway star, host for the second year in a row, immediately addressed the elephant in the room. Speaking to the audience before the start of the pre-show TV broadcast, she explained that nothing would be scripted and told the winners that the only words they would see on the teleprompters would be “conclude please “. When the main show started, she appeared on camera reading a script from Tony, but the pages were blank.

Instead of words, DeBose and others spoke with their dance moves, doing a brassy number in the great hall, stairs and aisles of the theater, with gravity-defying leaps. Afterwards, DeBose warned anyone who might have thought last year was “unbalanced”: “Buckle up!”

DeBose, who starred in the original cast of ‘Hamilton’ and won an Oscar for ‘West Side Story,’ also spoke passionately about why the Tonys are so crucial to Broadway’s economic survival and to productions touring across the country.

One of the first awards recalled the horrors of anti-Semitism. Brandon Uranowitz of “Leopoldstadt,” Tom Stoppard’s play about a Jewish family in Vienna, thanked the famous playwright “for writing a play about Jewish identity and anti-Semitism and the false promise of assimilation,” and noted his ancestors, “many of whom did not come out of Poland, thanks too.

Uranowitz, who won the award for starring actor in a play, also joked that the thing he wanted most in life was to repay his parents for the sacrifices they made – only he could not, because he works in the theater.

‘Leopoldstadt’ won best play, while best musical revival went to another searing work on anti-Semitism: ‘Parade,’ starring Ben Platt as Leo Frank, a Jewish man lynched in 1915 in Georgia. In his Best Director acceptance speech, Michael Arden echoed the dark themes of the play: “We have to fight this. It is so, so important, otherwise we are doomed to repeat the horrors of our history.

He added his own story of how, growing up, he was often called the “f-word,” referring to a homophobic slur. He then won some of the loudest cheers of the night when he triumphantly collected the insult while pointing out that he now had a Tony.

It was an emotional moment when “Shucked”‘s Alex Newell became the first non-binary person to win an acting Tony, winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Newell, also known for “The Glee Project” and “Glee,” thanked his close family for their love and support, then addressed the outside world.

“Thank you for having me, Broadway. I shouldn’t be here as a queer, non-binary, fat, black, little, queer baby from Massachusetts,” they said. “And to anyone who thinks they don’t can’t do it, I’ll look you in the face and tell you that you can do whatever you want.”

Like the Oscars, the Tonys only have gender categories for performers.

J. Harrison Ghee was the second non-binary actor of the night to make history, winning Best Actor in a Musical for his role in “Some Like It Hot,” based on the 1959 classic film. They play a runaway male musician who disguises himself as a woman on what becomes a journey of gender discovery (the film role involved disguise, but not discovery). Accepting the award, Ghee said they were raised to use their gifts not for themselves, but to help others.

“For every trans, gender-nonconforming, non-binary human who’s ever been told you can’t be seen, this is for you,” Ghee said, patting the Tony for emphasis.

Not to mix up show metaphors or anything, but Lea Michele wasn’t about to spoil her shot. The lead role of “Funny Girl” wasn’t eligible for a Tony because she didn’t originate the role last year (it would be Beanie Feldstein, who Michele replaced within months).

But the former ‘Glee’ star who turned revival fortunes around is considered by many to be the ultimate Fanny Brice, and her beautifully belted rendition of ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ – 13 years after its premiere representation at the Tonys – certainly did not disappoint.

Judging by the faces in the crowd, neither does Neil Diamond — actually Will Swenson, who plays Diamond in the musical “A Beautiful Noise” (not nominated but currently performing). After the audience was warned during a commercial break to keep the aisles clear for a big while, Swenson took the stage singing “Sweet Caroline”, soon accompanied by dancers dressed in shimmering gold, filling the aisles. Among those seen singing happily: Sara Bareilles, Jessica Chastain, Melissa Etheridge, Miranda and countless others shouting the lyrics, “So good! So good!”

Most of Tony’s attendees spent a solid five hours at United Palace, and the room got pretty hot. So people were happy to come out for the afterparty, where guests munched on ceviche, mangoes on sticks and mini Cuban sandwiches, and sipped specially crafted cocktails.

Ghee was a clear star of the party, towering over most of the guests – literally and figuratively – as they hugged their Tonys and accepted well wishes or accepted selfies. Ghee also chatted with last year’s winner of the same award, Myles Frost, who played Michael Jackson in “MJ.”

“Our industry is evolving! We erase labels, boundaries and limits,” Ghee said when asked for their main takeaway of the night. The actor wore a bright blue custom ensemble by Bronx designer Jerome LaMaar with a choker of shimmering jewelry.

“When you custom make it, you can really do anything,” they joked.

