Treat Williams, prolific actor, dies in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71 | Movies





Treat Williams, whose 50-year acting career saw him appear in a series of films including Hair, Prince of the City, Things to Do in Denver When Youre Dead and Deep Rising, has died aged 71 years after a motorcycle accident in Vermont. In a press release published in Deadline, the Williams family confirmed the cause of his death, saying: It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away this evening in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply grieving at this time. A report from the Vermont State Police said the accident was under investigation, but initial inquiries suggested an SUV had turned left into Williams’s path, he was unable to avoid a collision and suffered serious injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle. Williams lived in rural Vermont, regularly post messages on social networks of his love for the region. Born Richard Treat Williams in 1951, in the 1970s he found work in the Broadway stage show Grease, first as an understudy but also as lead Danny Zuko. Early film roles included a detective in the Richard Lester-directed comedy The Ritz and as an American Ranger in the war film The Eagle Has Landed, and in 1979 he had his breakthrough as George Berger in the film adaptation of the hippie musical Hair, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. Williams next appeared as idealistic detective Danny Ciello in Sidney Lumets’ 1981 police corruption drama Prince of the City (for which he received another Golden Globe nomination), and starred alongside Laura Dern. as the stalker/creep Arnold Friend in Smooth Talk, a 1985 adaptation of a short story by Joyce Carol Oates. In 1988, he co-starred with Joe Piscopo in the zombie-cop comedy Dead Heat. Later roles included ship captain John Finnegan in the maritime horror Deep Rising, Critical Bill in the neo-noir thriller Things to Do in Denver When Youre Dead, opposite Michelle Pfeiffer in the family drama The Deep End of the Ocean and as a film producer in Woody Allens. 2002 comedy Hollywood Ending. Williams then had a long-running starring role in the TV series Everwood, playing a doctor who moves with his family to the small Colorado town, which ran from 2002 to 2006. This led to a string of guest appearances. in shows ranging from The Simpsons to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Williams married Pam Van Sant in 1988 and had two children.

