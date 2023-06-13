The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be dissolved when the Golden Globes are sold to private investors





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has sold the Golden Globes to private investors, sounding the death knell for the beleaguered nonprofit after 80 years of entertaining awards. Key points: The Golden Globes will become a commercial enterprise under the new owners

The Golden Globes will become a commercial enterprise under the new owners The transaction will lead to the end of the Hollywood Foreign Press group

The transaction will lead to the end of the Hollywood Foreign Press group It comes after an investigation revealed diversity issues and signs of corruption within the body In a statement, the HFPA, made up of more than 100 entertainment journalists and photographers, announced Monday that Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and Eldridge had acquired all Golden Globes assets, rights and properties. As part of the agreement, the private investors will continue to manage the annual Golden Globes Awards show and focus on expanding its audience worldwide. The takeover “will result in the dissolution of the HFPA and its members,” the statement said, although no timeline was given for when that would happen. The sale comes after the HFPA struggled to repair its reputation following backlash from Hollywood over its ethics and lack of diversity, leading US broadcaster NBC to abandon the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony. A 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation found that the HFPA had no black journalists in its ranks, with some members accused of making sexist and racist comments, as well as accepting favors from potential award candidates. The HFPA responded by expanding and diversifying its membership and adopting new ethics policies. The co-founder of the new management company, Todd Boehly, is also chairman of Premier League football club Chelsea. ( ) HFPA President Helen Hoehne said the Golden Globes would become a for-profit enterprise. “We are thrilled to complete this highly anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-driven organization to a commercial enterprise,” said Ms. Hoehne. Financial terms of the agreement, which was approved by the California attorney general, were not disclosed. Proceeds from the transaction and existing HFPA resources would go to the new Golden Globe Foundation, which would focus on “entertainment-related charitable giving,” according to the statement. “Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” said Todd Boehly, President of Eldridge. “My DCP partners and I are grateful to Helen and her team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, the establishment of a professional, safe and responsible environment, and the confidence of new ownership with a new direction for the Globes.” According to plans previously announced by Mr. Boehly, current HFPA members will be offered salaried positions to lead the new Globes. No TV deal is currently in place for the upcoming Golden Globes awards ceremony, which is due to take place on January 7. Mr Boehly is an American businessman who is also chairman of Premier League football club Chelsea. His holding company Eldridge owns DCP, which produces the Golden Globes telecast, and part of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which hosts the ceremony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-13/hollywood-foreign-press-to-be-dissolved-as-golden-globes-bought/102471744 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos